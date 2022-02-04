In January, Governor Laura Kelly announced a disaster declaration for the state of staffing shortages for Kansas hospitals and nursing homes. In the declaration, she created a temporary regulatory relief which will expire in January 2023. The relief allows the state to temporarily suspend certain statutes and regulations for nursing homes and certain health care providers.
“Just as I did at the start of the pandemic, today I am again issuing orders to provide our hospitals and nursing homes with the necessary staffing flexibility to keep the residents, patients and staff safe,” Kelly said in a press release about the declaration.
While Kelly looks at the state as whole, Village Manor Director Andy Sutter, Chapman Valley Manor Director Bonny Hicks, and Legacy at Herington Administrator Michelle Rifford give the perspectives of those working directly with changing COVID-19 restrictions and all effects created by the pandemic.
Day-to-day life
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health office updating COVID-19 regulations, nursing home directors have to keep track of the new rules for the week or day. Currently, the CDC requires health care professionals — not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine dose and working in counties with substantial high community transmission — to be tested twice a week.
“We basically have our whole lives disrupted every day,” Sutter said. “It comes down to getting supplies and testing sometimes daily. We’re mandatory testing twice a week right now.”
“Keeping up on the rule changes from the CDC and (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) and the state, everybody’s giving you guidelines to go by and they’re constantly changing,” Hicks added. “We’re having to constantly change in order to meet the requirements that they’re putting in front of us and it’s a lot.”
Rifford, who started in her position in October, can even attest to the challenge entailed in juggling all the new COVID-19 changes everyday.
“The mandates kind of been very difficult to manage because of all the changing rules of COVID,” Rifford said.”Now, this is your new rules of what you need to follow and just try to keep up with the CDC and the state’s rules.”
Staffing shortages
Since the start of the pandemic, Hicks watched a lot of people decide to leave the healthcare industry and the big whole that she has to try to figure out how to fill.
“I don’t think there’s any nursing home in the country that isn’t suffering with a lack of staff right now,” Hicks said. “We are using agency some, which is a huge added cost to the facility and we can’t always get every shift that we need help with filled.”
Hicks created incentives for current staff to pick up extra shifts and help out around the home.
“We just are trying to keep everybody upbeat and hopefully make it through this tough time,”
With job postings across the area and sign-on bonuses, Village Manor keeps looking for staff to help cover the nursing home’s needs.
“Nursing, obviously has been hit harder than other departments, but it’s across the board,” Sutter said. “When you see ‘help signs’ in every restaurant in town and every gas station in town. When a gas station closes down because they can’t operate 24 hours anymore and now they operate eight to seven.Try to think of that in terms of (nursing homes) being open 24/7, we don’t have those options. We don’t have the option of shutting down. We don’t have an option of closing for an hour or two hours because we don’t have staff.”
Currently, Village Manor is offering $6,000 sign-on bonus for certified nursing assistants, $15,000 sign-on bonus for registered nurses and $10,000 sign-on bonus for licensed practical nurses.
“We’ve been offering the two LPN and RN now for going on, I think, it’s almost six months and we’ve gotten one application,” Sutter said.
For Legacy at Herington, Rifford decided to start advertising more on what the nursing homes residents are doing besides just job openings.
“We’ve added things to Facebook as much as we possibly can, everything that the residents are doing,” Rifford said. “We’re trying to post about it as much as possible…Trying to get the word out by word of mouth and I think it’s been working because the last few applicants that we’ve asked them what brought them to Herington and they’ve said ‘we’ve heard really good things about your facility.”
Supply Issues
With testing kits and masks being hard for the basic consumer to find, larger businesses, like nursing homes, hope that their suppliers still can provide their needs.
“There’s all kinds of medical supply companies out there, but they don’t have any supplies,” Sutter said. “I mean the test kits aren’t there. We’re dealing with some very major nationwide companies and they don’t have the kits.”
For Chapman, Hicks made sure to start stockpiling needed supplies, but got surprised by the random items that became hard to find.
“The weirdest things, like we couldn’t get straws for a long time, and I mean just weird stuff you know,” Hicks said. “But, I was able to go on Amazon and order them and we were able to get theme that way, but our regular suppliers couldn’t get them”
Comments to the
community
“The only thing I would like to say is just remember that your actions do affect other people,” Sutter said. “Your actions that you do or the actions that you don’t do, does affect other people. You may not see it, you may not even know about it, you may never know about it, but it does affect what happens in every nursing home in Dickinson County.”
“We feel very supported by the community and the hospitals around Abilene and Junction City and even in Salina too,” Hicks said. “We feel like the town and the people support us. I just wished somebody would go out and get their (nursing) license — come to work.”
“Anyone who knows someone who’s willing to work in a nursing home as a CNA especially,” Rifford said. “I would encourage anyone to do (online CNA classes) that’s willing because there’s definitely a shortage of CNAs that’s what I’m seeing the biggest shortage of.”
