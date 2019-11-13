Finding and retaining staff is an ongoing problem for Dickinson County.
County Commissioners heard on Thursday that several departments had received resignations from staff while others had a couple new hires.
The biggest impediment to attracting and retaining staff has been the base pay. During 2020 budget discussions, the commission adopted a new pay plan that increases the earnings of employees at the lower end of the pay scale while people at the high end — who already are earning more — get a lower percentage.
A help wanted ad in Monday’s Reflector-Chronicle shows the county is seeking a detention officer and patrol deputy with the sheriff’s department, an equipment operator for road and bridge and a county engineer. That position has been vacant since long-time County Engineer John Gough retired in July.
Keeping staff in the road and bridge department has been especially challenging, with employees often leaving to take higher-paying jobs in the private sector.
“That seems to be the one we have the most difficulty filling,” said County Administrator Brad Homman. “That and county engineer. We still have no applications for that, but we will keep searching.”
According to information on the county website, the yearly salary range for the county engineer job is between $66,434 and $100,052.
Sales tax
collections still up
Dickinson County continues to benefit from increased sales tax collections, likely due to the two new travel stores on Interstate 70.
With two months of collections still to come in before the end of the year, the county should be on target to meet or even surpass 2019 budget projections for sales tax collections.
So far in 2019, the county has received $1,028,678.62 in regular sales tax collections and $993,299.70 in special sales tax that only can be used for road and bridge projects.
For the month of August, the county received $104,095.01 in sales tax collections from the state and $100,351.23 in special sales tax. While amounts fluctuate from month to month, the overall trend has shown an increase, particularly since the opening of the 24/7 Travel Store and Love’s Travel Stop in 2018.
The county still has two more months of collections before the end of the year. September and October have yet to be included in the 2019 report. The gap between the time sales tax is collected and government entities receive their share is due to the fact that businesses have until the 25th of each month to send in their sales tax reports and money for the previous month and the Kansas Department of Revenue has until the following month to distribute the money.
Other matters
• The commission approved a resolution authorizing the judicial foreclosure and sale of real estate. The resolution is the first step heading toward the county’s next tax sale of delinquent property.
“We’ll begin moving forward with the foreclosure on 25 separate parcels of real estate,” said Doug Thompson, Dickinson County counselor.
• Commissioners approved a resolution that adjusts the fee schedule at the Dickinson County Transfer Station. The base fee will remain $10 for the first 400 pounds of trash and increase to $50 (up $2 from $48) for 400 pounds up to a ton along with other adjustments.
“It will bring it up to what our costs are to provide that service and help offset the cost of Hamm’s (Waste Services) to collect the trash and haul it to Perry (Kan.) to be disposed,” Homman said.
He noted it has been a number of years — at least five or six — since Dickinson County had any type of transfer station increase and he said the county is still less expensive than surrounding counties by a couple of dollars.
“This will bring us back to where we oughta be. Instead of waiting and taking a big step to keep up, we’d rather do small steps and keep it more competitive and what our cost is incrementally,” Homman explained.
• Homman congratulated Finance Director Janelle Dockendorf for completing a certified public manager’s course through the University of Kansas. He invited the commission to attend her graduation ceremony in December in the House Chamber of the Kansas State Capitol building in Topeka.
“We’re glad to have her on board with that credential behind her,” Homman said.
• The commission voted to allow Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson to sign payroll since there will not be a county commission meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14. Peterson, an Abilene resident, is the commissioner who lives closest to the courthouse.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.