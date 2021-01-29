Prairie Landworks under contract with the city of Abilene, is constructing a detention basin to control excessive storm water runoff near N.E. 21st Street and Faith Avenue.
As weather conditions permit, they will be conducting open burning of trees and brush cleared from the site, starting sometime Monday, according to Lon Schrader, director of Public Works.
The burning is expected to take from 6-10 days to complete.
The site will be routinely managed by the crew on site and safety containment measures will be conducted at the end of the workday before the crews leave the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.