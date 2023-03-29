Curator speaks about the women included in the 19 & '52: Women Unite

Curator William Snyder speaks about the women included in the 19 & '52: Women Unite for Ike exhibit at the Eisenhower Library. Postponed for two years, the exhibit was intended to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

 Gail Parsons

The 19 & '52: Women Unite for Ike exhibit showing the connection between President Dwight D. Eisenhower and the 19th Amendment was supposed to open in March 2020. It was to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

However, March 2020 marked the start of a year-long shutdown of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although delayed two years, the exhibit is up through the end of 2023. 

 

