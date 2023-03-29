The 19 & '52: Women Unite for Ike exhibit showing the connection between President Dwight D. Eisenhower and the 19th Amendment was supposed to open in March 2020. It was to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
However, March 2020 marked the start of a year-long shutdown of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although delayed two years, the exhibit is up through the end of 2023.
“We started with the concept of Women Unite for Ike because this was the first campaign that women led the vote,” said Samantha Pryor, communications director.
In the 1952 election, women outnumbered men in the electoral vote, said Curator William Snyder. They came out heavily in support of Eisenhower. But not just Ike, they were there for Mamie as well.
“There's this wonderful commercial when Ike decided to run for the second term, where a woman is speaking on camera on television and she is saying, and I’m paraphrasing, ‘Women decided the last election. They probably will this time too,’” Snyder said. “What she's saying is, ‘Let's keep Mamie in the White House for another four years.’”
Snyder said the Republican National Committee and members of the media were estimating Mamie got as much as 50 electoral votes because she was such a popular figure, Snyder said.
“She and Ike had such a great partnership, and that’s what they started calling their relationship back in the 1920s,” he said. “They referred to it as a partnership. They viewed it as being equal.”
It stands to reason that Mamie is prominently recognized in the exhibit, but so are many other women who played an important and respected role in Ike’s life and administration, especially at a time when the number of women in high-power positions was low.
“One of the things I was really struck by was … that at the end of his administration, Ike himself sort of lamented that the administration didn't do enough for women,” Snyder said. “But there was a great deal of advancement for women. Certainly Oveta Culp Hobby being appointed to the Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare. When that agency was formed, she was the first secretary. She was the only second woman ever appointed to a cabinet position.”
The exhibit takes the viewer through the years of Eisenhower’s administration and beyond. Early on, his mother Ida Elizabeth Stover Eisenhower helped form him into the man he became. The exhibit includes information about his mother and follows through his years in the White House where there were several women appointed to ambassador positions including Clare Boothe Luce, ambassador to Italy.
“She did a phenomenal amount of work with Italy and with the Vatican for the Eisenhower administration in terms of world peace and reaching out to the Mediterranean community,” he said.
Among those featured on the puzzle pieces that comprise the exhibit is Dawn Hammatt, the first female director of the Presidential Library.
“I've been on the worker bee list but never on the wall,” Hammatt said. “It was actually pretty amazing to recognize my role locally. Because I just didn't think about it until they brought the text to me. It wasn't something that that I was conscious of until William and his team showed me and then it was like, wow, it is still time to break ceilings.”
In her introduction Hammatt talks about going to an all-girl school and what that did for her as a person. She said it’s important for democracy for people to recognize different communities and for women and other demographics to see themselves in this kind of exhibit.
“We also have our third female director of the Eisenhower Foundation,” Snyder said. “Even in this institution, women have been strongly involved. One of the things we point out is Mabel Mellor, who was the first secretary of the Eisenhower Foundation and she was really formative in getting the Eisenhower Foundation set up in 1945.”
Before the museum was built, Mellor safeguarded some of early artifacts that were donated at her apartment in the Sunflower Hotel.
The exhibit starts and ends with women who have an Abilene connection, which harkens back to Eisenhower’s statement that, “The proudest thing I can claim is that I am from Abilene.”
Putting the pieces together
Snyder said, as it is with all their exhibits, putting this one together was a team effort. However, with so many potential women to include, narrowing it down was a tedious task.
“We all started pitching in and was like, ‘Hey, have you heard of … and did you know that so and so did this or that?” he said. “We definitely want to include the national names but coming up with Minnie Grinstead (the first female member of the Kansas House of Representatives from 1918–1924) however briefly we've got to tell Minnie’s story. We of course have to mention Mama Ida … and of course Mamie.”
Putting together the exhibit was also a learning experience for Snyder. The person he said he learned most about was Elanor Dulles, wife of Ike’s secretary of state.
“I think a lot of what John Foster Dulles was given credit for was really what his wife laid the groundwork for,” he said. “She was a brilliant woman, had a PhD in mathematics … She was absolutely brilliant. And I think unfortunately, in her life, she was held back a little bit because she was a woman.”
However, at least during the Eisenhower administration, her strengths were recognized and she was treated as separate from her husband, he said.
“Learning about her was really fascinating to me,” he said “And then finding out a little bit more about Mamie. It's always interesting to turn a page and learn something new and see where she helped out. One of the things she did during the Eisenhower administration was she campaigned for female congressional candidates.”
Snyder said that while Mamie would campaign for some of the women but only those that she felt were worthy of being a representative — not just because they were Republican or a woman.
The 19 & '52: Women Unite for Ike celebrates Women in History month but will be on display through the end of the year at the Eisenhower Library.
