No free lunches will be available for pickup Friday or Monday for Abilene youth.
That’s because there will be no school Friday and Monday — even though school is now online —for the Easter holiday.
“Those are days our school system was not going to be in session before continuous learning kicked in,” explained Abilene Public Schools Superintendent Greg Brown.
The federal lunch service program will not reimburse the district for food served on days when schools originally planned to be closed before the COVID-19 epidemic resulted in the closure of all Kansas schools.
“We are not able to provide lunches and expect to have the reimbursement that comes with those,” Brown said in a recorded address available on the Abilene Public Schools homepage at www.abileneschools.org.
“We apologize for any inconvenience that might have for our families,” Brown said.
Meal distribution will commence again on Tuesday.
Abilene schools’ Food Service department began providing free lunches and breakfast for children ages 1 to 18 on Monday, March 23.
The meals are available to all Abilene youth in that age group, whether they attend USD 435 or not, Brown said.
Meals are available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at six Abilene locations: Kennedy Primary School, 1501 N. Kuney; McKinley Intermediate School, 112 N. Rogers: Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary, 1101 N. Vine; the bus stop at 501 N. Brady; and the bus stop at 6th and Kuney streets; and the parking lot of St. Andrew’s Elementary School, 301 S. Buckeye.
Youth can pick up their own meals, while parents and guardians picking up meals need to have a placard in their vehicle. The placard is like a “meal ticket” for lunch pickup points.
During his Monday update, Brown thanked Abilene Police Chief Mike Mohn and the City of Abilene for reactivating the school zone lights.
The lights are intended to “encourage drivers to exercise extra caution at food pickup points,” Mohn said.
Privacy
Brown said the district heard a concern from a parent who had learned the Zoom company — which is being used for face-to-face meetings between teachers and students — was involved in a lawsuit for sharing data.
After looking into the issue, school district officials learned at one point Zoom users had to login through Facebook and that app would collect data about the devices being used. However, there is no sharing of personal or family data and since then Zoom has discontinued that login practice.
“Abilene schools goes to great lengths — as we are expected to — to protect student and family data,” Brown said.
Continuous
learning: First week done
Brown said Monday that Abilene teachers reported they had a good first week instructing students through the online continuous learning program. The program began March 30.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly closed all Kansas school facilities March 12 for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In response, the Kansas State Department of Education created the Continuous Learning Program that created guidelines for schools to follow when conducting online school.
One parent called in and said how much she and her son like the lessons, Brown related.
“The teachers are working hard to produce learning content that engages our students and families,” he said and noted teachers may use some things learned through this experience “when we return to more of a typical learning format.”
Brown encouraged parents,
guardians and others with questions to contact him via email at gbrown@abileneschools.org or by cell phone at (785) 223-1972.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
