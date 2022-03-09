Across the United States, businesses are showing their support of Ukraine and disdain for Russia. In Wichita, Kansas, and the surrounding area, liquor stores removed Russian vodka from their shelves. In Abilene, Rock Liquor, Meysenburgs Liquor, Gibbs Liquor, West Plaza’s Country Mart, Lumber House and Zey’s Market have not pulled any products from their shelves because they simply do not sell any Russian-made products.
Rob Stillwagon, manager of Meysenburgs Liquor, Kelly Rock, owner of Rock Liquor, and Nicki Dolton, owner of Gibbs Retail Liquor Store, Chris West, manager of Country Mart, Amber Engle, owner of Lumber House, and Robert and Vicki Zey, co-owners of Zey’s Market, all confirmed their respective businesses do not sell any Russian-made products.
From Dolton’s perspective, she has not heard any conversation from the community about a desire to have Russian products pulled from shelves.
“Abilene being a small town, nobody’s really mentioned it. I would because I definitely don’t support anything out of Russia and support the Ukrainians all the way,” Dolton said.
Stillwagon said the majority of vodka Meysenburgs Liquor sells is made in the U.S.
According to IWSR, a market research firm focused on the global beverage alcohol market, the majority of Russian vodka is consumed domestically. 91 percent of the vodka Russians consume is Russian-made. In the United States, which is the 2nd largest consumer of vodka by volume in the world, less than one percent of consumed vodka in the U.S. is Russian. In Europe, three percent of vodka sold is from Russia.
There is one brand sold in Abilene liquor stores that has used Russian products to create their vodka, but are discontinuing their business in Russia: Stolichnaya. Now named Stoli, the company announced March 4 in a press release it is furthering itself from its Russian ties by rebranding and ensuring its vodka ingredients are all Slovakian. Stoli vodka is currently produced in Latvia. Stoli used to be a Russian business until its founder, Yuri Shefler, was exiled from Russia in 2000 after Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to take control of the business. According to their website, Russian state-company FKP Soyuzplodoimport sells a vodka branded Stolichnaya mostly in Russia.
The United States does receive some Ukrainian vodka exports. A few vodka brands that claim to be Ukrainian are Khor, Nemiroff, Zirkova and Kruto. According to the press release on their website, Stoli has a Ukrainian team.
