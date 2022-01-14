All Dickinson County departments, offices and district court will be without phone service for approximately 30 minutes beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, due to a power change related to the renovation process.
Renovation has been underway at the Dickinson County Courthouse and is now heading into the final few months.
The outage may also affect internet access to the courthouse and outlying county facilities for a short period of time, possibly as long as one hour.
The outage is necessary so the county can move to a “dual power system” which will allow county functions to proceed so power changes can occur as seamlessly as possible, according to GIS/IT Director Sherry Massey.
“We picked our time to take everything down so we wouldn’t be down several hours in the future when they (power companies) have to make this change over,” Massey said.
County communications are expected to return to normal by approximately 4 p.m. Friday.
