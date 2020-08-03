Since Wednesday there were no new COVID-19 positive cases the Dickinson County Health Department reported Friday.
The number of cases stayed at 40 and the never recovering at seven did not change.
Statewide there were 58 new cases and 51 new hospitalizations.
