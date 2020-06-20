The two new COVID-19 cases being reported by the Kansas Department of Heath and Environment are not Dickinson County residents.
KDHE reported there were eight in Dickinson County.
John Hultgren, director of the Dickinson County Health Department, reported Saturday morning that the cases in the county remains at six with two currently recovering.
In Saline County, over the past two days, the Saline County Health Department has seven new cases of COVID-19 to report:
· A male in his 20s
· A female in her 30s
· A female in her 40s
· A male in his 50s
· Three males in their 60s
All seven of these cases are associated with prior positive cases and all of these individuals are isolating at home. This brings the number of cases being actively monitored by the Health Department to 14.

Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.