Dickinson County Commissioners and County Attorney Andrea Purvis came under fire Thursday after she sent out a notice Wednesday stating her office would prosecute those not complying with the county’s mandatory mask order.
After hearing from 15 county residents during the public comment session, Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said at the conclusion of the meeting that commissioners might “reevaluate some” of the mask order regulations.
Approximately 25 people — most not wearing masks — attended Thursday’s meeting to express dissatisfaction with the county attorney’s edict. Each speaker was given five minutes, although Chairman Peterson allowed one person to return to the podium later and many took the opportunity to speak again.
Comments included that the mask ordinance infringes on Constitutional/First Amendment rights, masks will not stop the coronavirus, businesses need help not hindrances and other topics.
Each public comment was greeted with applause from the audience.
Not masking up
Thursday’s outcry was spurred by Purvis’ notice dated Dec. 9, which stated many Dickinson County individuals and businesses are not complying with the Nov. 19 emergency mask order that states business owners/managers must require all employees, customers, visitors and other members of the public to cover their mouths and noses with a mask or face covering.
The notice further states that those convicted of violating the order are subject to fines and other sanctions.
Before hearing from the public, Commissioners Craig Chamberlin and Peterson both said they had received a large number of emails about the mask order and notice.
Peterson explained that because of open meeting laws, commissioners cannot share or talk about the emails until they are all together in open session.
Chamberlin monitors the commission’s email account and said he does not check email until the commission formally convenes. He also said there were so many that he is only responding if writers ask for a response.
Public comments
Among the many public comments, only a few are included below. (Dickinson County Commission meetings can be viewed on YouTube.)
• Shelly Snyder of Abilene, manager of Timber Ridge Apartments, said the county attorney’s notice made her “livid.”
Snyder said she has done her best to comply with the mask mandate at the apartment complex by requiring masks and keeping track of people entering the office.
“We’re all jumping through hoops, wearing the masks, social distancing, not going places we would go before… Then to almost be betrayed by everybody that signed this — that said you are going to fine us! We are your neighbors. We are the people who support the county. We support the city. We support each other,” Snyder said. “I’m livid. I want that taken off.”
• Jamie Stroda of Abilene, owner of Askent Boutique, was nearly in tears as she told commissioners that $500 is a heavy fine for a small business to absorb.
She has talked to Peterson a few times and he asked her about the “heartbeat of downtown.”
“I’m telling you all — it’s awful,” she said, explaining she has closed her retail business to the public, is only doing curbside service and people are upset.
“They want to come into my business. I have a warehouse and a retail store. It is a shell. That’s what’s going to happen to our whole downtown,” Stroda said.
• Rev. Carson Johnson, pastor of Abilene Bible Baptist Church and Academy, said he has no authority to require people to wear masks and enforce restrictions.
“I’m not a law enforcement officer. I have not been deputized. I cannot violate HIPPA restrictions when it comes to a mask. Why are you asking us to do something we technically do not have the authority to do?” Johnson questioned.
County Attorney Andrea Purvis responded, saying she had spoken to law enforcement in the county and cities and officers will educate people about the mandate and the penalties, give numerous warnings and if violations continue, will then write citations.
“So the bottom thing I can do is make a phone call — which I will not do,” Johnson replied as the audience applauded.
Purvis said people with questions regarding the mandate and enforcement can call her at the County Attorney’s office (785) 263-2646. Her staff will take a message and she will call back.
• Scott Hill, rural Dickinson County resident, said he is a proud patriot and an animal scientist. Referring to the Pledge of Allegiance recited at the start of the meeting, he said one of the “indivisible” components of the United States of America is the “constitutionally guaranteed right to assemble” and worship God as “we see it. Not based on whether it’s healthy to do that or not,” Hill said.
“It doesn’t say we can assemble as long as we can guarantee everybody is healthy there,” Hill added, explaining the founding fathers were subject to disease at a time when the average life expectancy was 40 years of age. “They said it’s important to have the freedom to assemble.”
As an animal scientist with a PhD, Hill explained people are being admonished to “follow the science,” but few scientists are being consulted. He said the virus operates “on its own” and all it needs is a host.
“As long as there’s a preponderance of hosts available, this virus will continue to spread,” Hill said. “If we think we can stop it, we’re kidding ourselves. Just remember, it’s more important to protect the civil liberties, the constitutional rights of Americans, rather than to cater to a virus.”
• Sherry Hooper of Abilene told commissioners her health is her business alone to manage and to have the “fist come down hard” and the county decree it knows best does not make sense. A few years ago she volunteered with an area woman’s shelter and learned that oftentimes women are “silenced.” Their mouths are covered with masking tape or have a sock stuffed into it.
“Being forced to wear a mask for some is a trigger to traumatic experiences and the height of degradation,” Hooper said, adding it’s wrong to shame and ostracize people for not wearing a mask because there could be many reasons.
• Greg Wilson of rural Abilene said his family has been in Dickinson County since the 1870s and this is the worst constitutional crisis the county has seen since that time. He said a Constitutional/First Amendment rights group started three weeks ago and as of Thursday morning 605 people had joined, with 120 signing up Wednesday night.
“We’re here to promote common sense. Think about the neighbors you grew up with. We can throw figures and facts around just as much as Dr. (Brian) Holmes (county health officer) and ours can completely contradict his,” Wilson said, saying Holmes had stated there were 3,000 deaths a day.
“Even if we are, that’s not even half of the natural deaths we have every year,” he said, adding that it appears the flu has “disappeared.”
• Gina Dalton of Abilene was the first to speak to commissioners saying she wanted to talk about something “positive” by asking them to consider providing some of the county’s CARE (COVID relief) funds for a one-day “health awareness” vitamin drive that could benefit at least 100 people. She plans to talk to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County about running it through the non-profit organization.
Peterson said Dalton had approached him earlier and he mentioned it to fellow commissioners during work session. He said the commission would give it serious consideration after more information is received.
Another look?
As the meeting ended, Peterson said the commission would take another look at the mask issue during an upcoming meeting or possibly a special meeting.
“In consideration of the comments we received earlier today and also from the emails and texts, I appreciate the input from the community,” Peterson said. “I think it came forward in the meeting that all of us want what is best.”
“I’m thinking there may be some adjustments or some revisions, but we need to go ahead and reevaluate that properly and take that under consideration,” Peterson added.
