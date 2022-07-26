No foul play was involved in the July 15 fire at the residence of John and April Barker, according to Abilene Fire Chief Kale Strunk.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 3:05 pm
No foul play was involved in the July 15 fire at the residence of John and April Barker, according to Abilene Fire Chief Kale Strunk.
“We ruled out any foul play,” he said.
However, no cause was able to be determined for the fire which damaged the residence on Wassinger Avenue in Abilene. The State Fire Marshall investigated the fire but could not determine the exact cause.
Strunk was unable to say if the house was a total loss or how much damage had been done to the residence.
