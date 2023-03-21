In the wake of three bank failures in California and New York, in one week’s time, Kansas bankers are assuring their clients that the institutions in this state are safe.
“There are a lot of different reasons that go into those bank failures,” said Kyle Campbell, president and CEO of Astra Bank. “Those banks represent a market and a business plan for a bank that really doesn't exist within Kansas. So, when we think about people who are here locally and are banking with banks here in Kansas, Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank, are not like banks in Kansas. They were operating within a very narrow slice of the market and the banks that we have here in Abilene, our community banks, bank the broader Abilene community, and even all the banks in Dickinson County, bank a broader Dickinson County community. There is not nearly that concentration risk that existed within Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.”
David Herndon, Kansas State Bank commissioner, said in a written statement that an apparent cause of the SVB and Signature Banks failures were the lack of diversification and a concentration on particular industries. Silicon Valley Bank focused on tech and venture capital industries while Signature Bank focused on crypto markets.
“Kansas banks are diversified and not overly reliant on singular volatile markets, certainly not underperforming ones,” Herndon said. “I believe Kansas banks will effectively manage through this economic period. Kansas banks are well-capitalized and have strong reserves.
Locally people need not worry about the security of their accounts and their money is safe. On a broader note, the entire U.S. banking system is strong, Campbell said.
“We have very strong levels of capital, which is what really defines the strength of banks in the United States banking system,” he said. “Bringing it closer to home, when you look at Kansas, Kansas banks have not been stronger than where they are today from a capital perspective.”
The KBA said the capital levels are well above current regulatory standards. They also maintain record levels of loan loss reserves, which serve as an additional buffer for potential shocks to the economy.
“It is also important to note that in the 88-year history of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, no one has ever lost a penny of an insured deposit,” said Doug Wareham, KBA president and chief executive officer.
At a minimum, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures funds in bank deposit accounts up to $250,000 and Kansas bankers work closely with their customers to insure levels above that minimum.
According to the FDIC website, the standard insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account-ownership category. However, not all accounts, products, and investments are covered by FDIC insurance.
“What I would recommend is that if people have more than $250,000 on deposit with their bank, they need to go talk to their bank about FDIC insurance,” Campbell said. “There are quite a bit of rules and concepts around how this insurance applies.”
Campbell said people can also go to https://www.fdic.gov/ for more information but he, “wholeheartedly recommends talking to your local banker as your first source,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.