In the wake of three bank failures in California and New York, in one week’s time, Kansas bankers are assuring their clients that the institutions in this state are safe.

“There are a lot of different reasons that go into those bank failures,” said Kyle Campbell, president and CEO of Astra Bank. “Those banks represent a market and a business plan for a bank that really doesn't exist within Kansas. So, when we think about people who are here locally and are banking with banks here in Kansas, Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Bank, are not like banks in Kansas. They were operating within a very narrow slice of the market and the banks that we have here in Abilene, our community banks, bank the broader Abilene community, and even all the banks in Dickinson County, bank a broader Dickinson County community. There is not nearly that concentration risk that existed within Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.”

 

