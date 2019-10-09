A contraband sweep of Abilene High School resulted in no arrests for drug possession Tuesday morning.
“No illegal drugs were discovered during the sweep,” said Jason Wilkins, assistant chief of the Abilene Police Department that coordinated the sweep at the request of the school district.
“We are glad that it went the way it did,” said Abilene High School Principal Ben Smith.
Wilkins said one minor was in possession of a tobacco/vape product.
Utilizing multiple drug sniffing dogs, the sweep lasted 45 minutes from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m.
“We were strategic about how we went about doing it,” Smith said.
The sweep started at the south end of the Dickinson Career Learning Exchange, on the north end through random classrooms and outside covering the parking lot at the same time.
“We were able to cover three different locations at once,” he said.
The dogs are trained to find multiple drugs.
“It’s different in each county but dogs are trained for marijuana, alcohol, LSD, opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and designer drugs like ecstasy,” Smith said.
Smith said the sweep takes about two weeks to plan and is done without notice to students.
Tuesday wasn’t the first time a contraband detection canine visit was made at Abilene High School when again no illegal drugs were found.
“We try to do it at least once a year,” Smith said. “This was the first one this year.”
Assisting in the visit were eight dogs, including that of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office and other counties.
“We did it one year and we had 14 counties here,” Smith said. “They do this as a training episode too. It is a good way to train the dogs and utilize a real-life situation.”
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
