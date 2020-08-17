Some totals changed, but the results of the Dickinson County 2020 Primary Election remained the same after the Dickinson County Commission canvassed the election Friday morning.
In the Republican race for sheriff — the only contested race for a county office — challenger Jerry Davis won by 1090 votes. He received a total of 2748 votes while incumbent Sheriff Gareth Hoffman had 1658 votes. After the qualifying provisional votes were counted, Davis received 58 additional votes, while Hoffman received 39 more.
Voter turnout for the primary was at 38 percent, said Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
Advance mail voting and walk-in voting at the courthouse also were much higher than usual with around 1200 people taking advantage of those options, she said.
Provisional ballots
A total of 129 provisional ballots were cast locally during the election. Of those, 98 were accepted and counted, while 31 were rejected.
A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about the voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can be counted.
“Most of those were rejected due to the fact that people were changing party affiliation and that is not allowed per statute (K.S.A. 25-3304),” Jones explained.
One was rejected because the voter did not provide a photo ID before the canvass occurred and the other rejected ballots were cast by voters who were not registered, Jones said.
Mail in ballots
Dickinson County mailed out 655 ballots. Of those, 614 were returned which means 41 people did not return their ballot.
Of the 614 returned, Jones said 30 were not counted for several reasons:
• Voter reported the ballot was spoiled or lost
• Signature was missing on the envelope
• Two were returned with “deceased” written on the envelope
• Four were returned because they were not deliverable (meaning the people moved and did not reregister so the ballot went to the old address and ballots cannot be forwarded) and
• Most were not counted because they were received after election day and were not postmarked before or on election day.
“Voters need to take responsibility to keep their address up to date and to mail their ballots sooner than the day of the election,” Jones commented.
Local totals
Following are the final totals in Dickinson County:
• U.S. Sen. No. 1 (Democratic primary) Barbara Bollier 533; Robert Leon Tillman 76
• U.S. Sen. No. 1 (Republican primary) Roger Marshall 1869; Kris Kobach 926; Bob Hamilton 891; Lance Berland 369; David Alan Lindstrom 166; Derek C. Ellis 44; Steve Roberts 24; Brian Matlock 18; John Miller 16; Gabriel Mark Robles 15; John L. Berman 4
• U.S. Rep. 1st Dist (Democratic primary) Kali Barnett 360; Christy Cauble Davis 232
• U.S. Rep. 1st Dist (Republican primary) Tracey Mann 2718; Bill Clifford 1104; Michael Soetaert 287; Jerry Molstad 132
• State Senate 24th Dist (Rep) J.R. Claeys 1878;Randall Hardy 1325
• State Senate 35th Dist (Rep) Richard Wilborn 817
• State Rep. 68th Dist (Dem) Scott T. Dawson 68
• State Rep 68th Dist (Rep) Dave Baker 275
• State Rep 70th Dist (Dem) Jo Schwartz 473
• State Rep 70th Dist (Rep) John E. Barker 2961; Daniel Wasylk 1063
• State Board of Education 6th Dist (Rep) Deena L. Horst 2759
• County Commissioner 2nd Dist (Rep) Lynn Peterson 1274
• County Commissioner 3rd Dist (Rep) Craig Chamberlin 1395
• County Clerk (Rep) Barbara M. Jones 3900
• County Treasurer (Rep) Leah Hern 4026
• County Register of Deeds (Rep) Martha J. “Marty” Holt 3844
• County Attorney (Rep) Andrea E. Purvis 3600
• Banner Twp. Trustee (Rep) James Harbaugh 27
• Buckeye Twp. Trustee (Rep) Heath Funston 155
• Center Twp. Trustee (Rep) Roger Kelley 232
• Cheever Twp. Trustee (Rep) Debra K. Kriegbaum 26; Aaron Olp 12
• Fragrant Hill Twp. Trustee (Rep) Rodney Chamberlin 52
• Garfield Twp. Trustee (Rep) Robert Hansen 51
• Grant Twp. Trustee (Rep) Kenneth Bourbina Jr. 232
• Hayes Twp Trustee (Rep) Arthur L. Sprouse 73
• Holland Twp. Trustee (Rep) Lyle D. Woods 21
• Hope Twp. Trustee (Rep) Robbie Riedy 94
• Jefferson Twp. Trustee (Rep) Nicole Shrack 66
• Liberty Twp. Trustee (Rep) Brian W. Shippy 67
• Lincoln Twp. Trustee (Rep) Dan Base 339
• Logan Twp. Trustee (Rep) Larry A. Hottman 50
• Lyon Twp. Trustee (Rep) Todd J. Martin 61
• Newbern Twp. Trustee (Rep) Diane Greenough 113
• Noble Twp. Trustee (Rep) Mike Fink 321
• Ridge Twp. Trustee (Rep) Kent Rock 32
• Rinehart Twp. Trustee (Rep) Tim Nelson 69
• Sherman Twp. Trustee (Rep) Lyle Heintz 43
• Wheatland Twp. Trustee (Dem) Michael T. Wilson 1
• Willowdale Twp. Trustee (Rep) Terry Swearingen 73
• Banner Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Joe Barten 26
• Buckeye Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Mark Swanson 150
• Center Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Larry Karl 232
• Cheever Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Howard R. Engle 34
• Flora Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Jeff Bartlett 37
• Fragrant Hill Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Mary Alice Baer 18 (write-in)
• Garfield Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Kelly Fink 52
• Grant Twp. Treasurer (Dem) Jeanne Herrera 24
• Grant Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Chuck Loader 235
• Hayes Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Brenda Wolfe 66
• Holland Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Louis Ade 24
• Hope Twp. Treasurer (Dem) Anna Pauline Polok 21
• Jefferson Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Austin Murphy 65
• Liberty Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Mark Knopp 59; Russell Riffel 13
• Lincoln Twp. Treasurer (Rep) DeLynn Farson 16 (write-in)
• Logan Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Kevin Murphy 53
• Lyon Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Jim Hay 55
• Newbern Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Dee Greenough 110
• Noble Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Kent Mills 194; Robert Lee Diehl 167
• Ridge Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Tracy Ediger 33
• Sherman Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Laurabeth Zeigler-Rikoric 34; Heather A. Hill 24
• Union Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Mary Brockmeier 34
• Wheatland Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Ronald Phillips 36
• Willowdale Twp. Treasurer (Rep) Debbie Taylor 75
• Center Twp. Prec. Committeeman (Rep) Paul Froelich 7 (write-in)
• Flora Twp. Prec. Committeeman (Dem) George S. Sanchez 6
• Garfield Twp. Prec. Committeeman (Rep) Bret Nagely 50
• Grant Twp. Prec. Committeeman (Rep) Curtis L. Rein 243
• Grant Twp Prec. Committeewoman (Rep) Sandra Rein 236
• Hayes Twp. Prec. Committeewoman (Rep) Leah Hern 75
• Hope Twp. Prec. Committeewoman (Dem) Jamie Plank 19
• Jefferson Twp. Prec. Committeeman (Rep) Kevin Harris 65
• Jefferson Twp. Prec. Committeewoman (Rep) Rosemary Harris 62
• Liberty Twp. Prec. Committeewoman (Rep) MarySue Roller 57
• Lincoln Twp. Prec. Committeeman (Dem) Michael G. Johnson 52
• Lincoln Twp. Prec. Committeeman (Rep) Phillip Cosby 285
• Lincoln Twp. Prec. Committeewoman (Dem) Emily E. Montgomery-Holt 50
• Lincoln Twp. Prec. Committeewoman (Rep) Cathy K. Cosby 290
• Newbern Twp. Prec. Committeeman (Rep) Vincent Berland 113
• Newbern Twp. Prec. Committeewoman (Rep) Laurita K. Berland 111
• Noble Twp. Prec. Committeeman (Rep) Robert Lee Diehl 315
• Noble Twp. Prec. Committeewoman (Rep) Joan P. Atkinson 320
• Willowdale Prec. Committeewoman (Rep) Debbie Hanna 7 (write-in)
• Abilene 1stWard Rep. Committeewoman (Dem) Janet Fadden 5 (write-in)
• Abilene 1stWard Rep. Committeewoman (Rep) Jane A. Foltz 143
• Abilene 1stWard Rep. Committeeman (Rep) John C. Nachtman 313
• Abilene 2ndWard Rep. Committeewoman (Rep) Karyl Ford 324
• Abilene 3rdWard Rep. Committeeman (Rep) Brandon L. Rein 162
• Abilene 4thWard 1stPrec. Rep. Committeeman (Dem) Martin Fadden 41
• Abilene 4thWard 1stPrec. Rep. Committeewoman (Rep) Ronda Beaupre 245
• Abilene 4thWard 2ndPrec. Rep. Committeeman (Rep) Mack Teasely 354
• Abilene 4thWard 2ndPrec. Rep. Committeewoman (Rep.) Diane Miller 351.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com .
