A Tuesday recount of votes cast for the District 2, Position 2 seat on the Chapman USD 473 Board of Education confirmed the results of the Nov. 5 General Election.
Challenger Jerry Wright won the race.
After the hand-counted recount, Wright received 509 votes, while incumbent Lara Strauss had 255 votes, according to Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones.
That number was different than the machine count and provisional ballots that were certified following Friday’s canvass that showed Wright with 495 votes and Strauss with 268.
Tuesday’s results will be presented to county commissioners at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 during a canvass of the recount in the commission meeting room.
Strauss requested the recount and that the ballots be hand counted.
When commissioners canvassed the election on Friday, Nov. 15, Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson asked about the procedure that needs to be followed if any candidate were to request a recount.
At the time Jones said a candidate would have to make the request in writing by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 and decide whether they wanted a hand count or machine count
A four-person recount tally board convened at the Dickinson County Courthouse at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Strauss and Wright both were in attendance during the count that lasted one hour and 45 minutes, Jones said.
Strauss paid $300 before the recount based on an estimate for the time involved in the hand tally, Jones said.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
