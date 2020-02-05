The Kansas Democratic Party will not be hosting a caucus to determine how the state’s delegates are appointed to presidential candidates similar to the one in Iowa.
“For the first time since 1992 the Kansas Democratic party will not be holding a caucus,” said Ben Mears, executive director of the state Democratic party.
The party will have same day voting across the state on May 2.
Dickinson County Democrats can vote at Salina Central High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on that date. There will also be a mail-in ballot.
“Our goal is to increase turnout across the state since our 2016 caucus,” Mears said. “That is one of the goals but also we are committed to a transparent and functional Kansas primary. We want to make sure it serves our Democrats across the state.
On March 9, the Kansas Democratic Party will send an informational mailer to all registered Kansas Democrats. The mailer will explain how registered Kansas Democrats can vote, either in-person or by mail-in ballot.
Kansans who register to vote with the Democratic Party after March 9 can request mail-in ballots through April 17, according to information from KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt.
“This is an exciting time for Kansas Democrats,” according to Hiatt. “At a time of great uncertainty, we are striving to provide dependable, trusted leadership that will produce the most successful Kansas Democratic presidential primary in state party history.”
The Iowa Democratic Party was expected to release “more than 50 percent of the results” of Monday’s Iowa caucuses sometime on Tuesday afternoon.
Mail-in ballots
The party will send mail-in ballots to registered Kansas Democrats through 5 p.m., April 17. Registered Democrats can also complete a mail-in ballot through the end of the day on April 23 by voting at the KDP’s Topeka headquarters.
The postmark deadline for completed mail-in ballots is April 24.
Volunteers at each of the May 2 voting centers will help Kansans eligible to vote participate via same-day voter registration. Completed in-person votes will be relayed to the KDP for tabulation after voting concludes at 4 p.m.
Results
Results from both mail-in and in-person voting will be released as soon as they are available.
Kansas Democrats will vote using ranked-choice voting, ranking their top five candidates for president with No. 1 representing their most preferred candidate. Candidates with at least 15 percent of all mail-in and in-person votes will receive delegates. The candidate below the 15 percent threshold who receives the fewest number of first-choice votes will have each of their voters’ votes go to their No. 2 preference. This process continues until all remaining candidates have at least 15 percent of the vote.
