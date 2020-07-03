The ninth positive case of COVID-19 was reported to the Dickinson County Health Department Thursday.
Also Interim Abilene Police Chief Jason Wilkins said his department is asking for a voluntary compliance with the order regarding mandatory wearing of masks.
The ninth COVID-19 case is a 41-year-old female who is currently maintaining isolation at home and is stable.
All contacts have been notified and will monitor for fever and
respiratory symptoms.
“We support any business or organization who mandates that individuals must wear a mask upon entering their establishment, and encourage our citizens to continue practicing preventative measures to reduce the risk of exposure,” Wilkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.