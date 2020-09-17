There were nine cases of COVID-19 positive cases reported by the Dickinson County Health Department since Monday.
The total number in the county jumped to 103.
Health Department Director John Hultgren said it is difficult to identify where someone acquired the virus.
“We have had people that have attended a wide range of events recently test positive,” he said.
He encouraged everyone to wear a mask around other people.
“Attending events with large groups of people always increases your risks. Social distance. Wash hands, “ he said.
Three of the new positive tests were in the 50 to 56 age range. Two were in the 70 to 79 group and two in the 20 to 29 age division. A single positive was in the 10 to 19 age division.
