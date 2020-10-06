Reflector-Chronicle staff
Nine new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Dickinson County Health Department over the weekend.
The number of deaths remained at two and the number requiring hospitalization remained at 11.
The health department reported that 10 more patients have been released from isolation, leaving the number recovering at 87.
Two cases were in the 70 to 79, 50 to 59 and 30 to 39 age groups. Single cases were in the over 80, 60 to 69 and 40 to 49 age groups.
Statewide there were 1,591 new positive cases and there were 10 more deaths reported.
