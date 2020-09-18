For the second three-day period in a row, nine more patients have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Dickinson County Health Department report Friday.
The number of positive cases in the county since last Friday is 21. Currently, 26 are recovering.
According to the report, 107 people were tested since Wednesday.
None of the new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized locally.
Of the nine, three are in the 50 to 59 age group. Two are in the 40 to 49 and 10 to 19 age groups. Single positive tests are in the 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 age groups.
Statewide 1,415 tested positive since Wednesday. Ten more have died and 55 have been hospitalized.
The Dickinson County Commission met in a special meeting with members of the health department. The meeting was in executive session for attorney-client privilege and non-elected personnel.
No action was taken. Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said there may be a press release issued next week.
