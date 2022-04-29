The National Greyhound Association’s meets will continue though the fall meet will not take place in 2022, according to NGA Executive Director Jim Gartland.
“We’re dead sure,” he said. “It was iffy. We’re not even going to have a fall meet. We’re going to have a spring meet next year in 2023 and a fall meet in 2023. So we’re set. Our dates are set. We’re going to be here and it’s going to get better.”
This news comes near the end of the NGA’s 2022 Spring Meet at a ceremony at the National Greyhound Hall of Fame.
The ceremony — and the meet in general — drew a crowd of greyhound fanciers of all kinds.
One was adopter Kathy Cameron of Idaho.
She has had greyhounds since 2015 when she adopted her first retired racer.
“A few years before I adopted, I had met a retired racing greyhound at an event I was at,” Cameron said. “And even though the dog was fresh off the track and was obviously nervous, I stood next to that dog and I scratched his ears and he leaned on me and I was hooked. And I thought he was kind of otherworldly but so beautiful looking and just a lovely animal.”
Since then, Cameron has adopted multiple retired racers and even purchased racing dogs herself. She said she believes the industry’s current problems spring mostly from bad PR and not necessarily from any current ongoing bad practices in the racing industry.
“The problem is that we have large animal rights organizations that will — if it bleeds, it sells. So they will manipulate statistics, they will have out and out lies — they will lie,” Cameron said. “I have a friend who took a picture in a kennel and an anti-racing organization stole that photo, darkened it and put it on their Facebook page saying ‘please help save dogs like me.’ Never mind that that dog had already had a successful racing career and was already retired and living in an adoptive home … The key is education.”
Despite bad PR, the hall of fame was crowded during the ceremony.
During the ceremony several people were inducted into the hall of fame and awards and scholarships were handed out.
Two Edward J. Keelan Memorial Scholarships were handed out Thursday evening.
Both scholarships went to Abilene boys, Samuel Burton and Carter Taplin. Burton and Taplin could not be present to receive their awards because they play for Abilene High School’s baseball team and had a game that night, but sent video messages which were played at the ceremony.
Though there had been concerns that these two might be the last scholarships handed out by the NGA, Gartland said that this is not necessarily true.
He said he hoped the scholarship would be able to continue into the foreseeable future.
“It’s great,” Gartland said. “It’s good for the community, it’s good for the kids here.”
He said he hoped the person who funded the scholarship, Karen Keelan, would be willing to continue funding it.
“We weren’t sure if even the meets were going to continue,” he said. “We have confidence that that’s going to happen now and I’m sure Karen will be glad to contribute We may get down to one scholarship a year instead of two, but it will keep going.”
The NGA has been down to one scholarship before. Gartland said it was “the first time in a long time” that the NGA had been able to hand out two scholarships. He said it was also a great thing to have two Abilene students receive the scholarship this year.
“It’s good that it was Abilene (kids),” Gartland said. “It’s even better when it’s Abilene kids getting the awards. And it’s unfortunate that they had a double header baseball game only because it got rained out two weeks ago and couldn’t be here today.”
Two people were inducted into the hall of fame.
The late Maxine Willis and Jim Frey were 2022’s Pioneer Inductions.
Several dogs received awards during the ceremony.
CET Dirty Dilly, owned by Carl Tomblin II, received the 2021 Rural Rube Award.
The Flashy Sir Award went to Arkans Mable, owned by Darren and Rachelle Henry.
The All-American Team for 2021 was announced during the event. The dogs on the All American Team include Arkans Mabel owned by Darren and Rachelle Henry, FGF Standin Bear owned by Kevin Fulton, Killer Tolstoy owned by Anthony Napolitano Jr. and Brindle Kennel, WW Got Rhythm owned by Jaws Racing LLC and David Cahill, JS Keephopealive owned by Shannon Henry, Arkans Cooper owned by Darren and Rachelle Henry, Craigie Delegate owned by Lester Raines and John Draper and Team Captain CET Dirty Dilly owned by Carl Tomblin II.
