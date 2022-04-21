The National Greyhound Association’s spring meet takes place next week with preliminary activities taking place this week.
This week, pre-stake schooling has taken place, with the last day being today.
Today at 2 p.m. is also the deadline for the racing and brood stock auction consignment.
Tomorrow at noon is the stake entry deadline for non-auction pups and at 2 p.m. tomorrow participants will draw for round one.
Monday, April 25, starting at 9 a.m. round one races all stakes will take place.
Tuesday, April 26, a replay of the round one races will take place at the NGA office. The NGA board of directors will meet at 9 a.m. At 3 p.m., participants will draw for finals. Shannon Henry’s Spring Bash will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening and at 10 p.m. round one’s races will be replayed on local channel 2.
Wednesday, April 27, the NGA board of directors will meet again at the NGA office. From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the NGA office, round one’s races will replay again. At 11 a.m., the AGC board will meet and the NGA board of directors will hold its business meeting at 1 p.m. at the Greyhound Hall of Fame and at 2:30 p.m. the National greyhound Hall of Fame board of directors will meet at the Greyhound Hall of Fame.
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a social gathering is scheduled to take place.
Thursday, April 28, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. races from round one will replay at the NGA office. Finals: all stakes races will take place starting at 9 a.m. Thursday to be capped off at 6 p.m. with a party and awards ceremony at the Greyhound Hall of Fame.
Thursday night at 10 p.m., the day’s races will be broadcast on local TV channel 2.
Friday, April 29 at 9 a.m. the racing and brood stock auction will take place at the Greyhound Hall of Fame.
Greyhound Hall of Fame Director Kathy Lounsbury is sad to see how the event has diminished from what it once was, but Lounsbury is pleased to see the spring meet return.
“I’m looking forward to the inductions Thursday night,” she said.
The NGA will give out its last two scholarships to a pair of students from Abilene that night.
Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks said she was glad to have the NGA spring meet in town.
“Abilene always looks forward to the spring and fall meets; it’s a time to see the Greyhounds in action and reunite with friends who call Abilene their second home,” she said. “If you’ve never been to a meet, I encourage you to spend some time watching these magnificent dogs in action!”
