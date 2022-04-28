The Hitching Post Wednesday night was filled by greyhound fans from across the country. The group had their annual calcutta auction and a trivia night the night before the final race of the National Greyhound Association’s Spring Meet.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., the fans start off with dinner and drinks at the restaurant. After an hour, Jim Gartland, executive director of the National Greyhound Association, handed the microphone to Abilene local Tom Taplin for the calcutta auction. Taplin auctioned off six spots, each spot allowing a fan to choose a greyhound that they believed would have the fastest time during the final races. The six dogs chosen, in the order they were selected, were SES Trigger Happy, Island Paros, MD Showdown, SE Tortuga, WW Hush Hush and Luck Koukla. Whoever guessed the dog with the fastest time would receive 50 percent of the money pool. The other 50 percent goes toward the NGA. Altogether, $2,025 ended up in the pool.
Next, teams formed for the friendly trivia competition. Gartland created the pool of questions and led the trivia. Most of the questions were about greyhounds, such as “name the only brother/ sister duo who have been inducted into the Greyhound Hall of Fame.” There were more general fact and history questions, such as “what is the largest organ in the human body” and “what year was the first iPhone released.”
