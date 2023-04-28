Greyhound fans from across the U.S. spent their Thursday night at the Greyhound Hall of Fame. The crowd of over 100 witnessed the reveal what greyhounds nation-wide won the Rural Rube Award, Flashy Sir Award and All-American Awards for 2022.
CET Dirty Dilly won the Rural Rube Award, the annual award for the best sprinter. Born in 2018, the West Virginian greyhound earned 40 wins in 2022. The greyhound only finished below third place once out of her 48 starts last year. Her 2022 record was 48-40-3-4-0 record. She also earned the title of captain for the 2022 All-American Team for the second year in a row. Her career win is 106 as of April 22, said Jim Gartland, executive director of the NGA.
“So many things I could say about this dog… The track records, the stake wins, and maybe another stake win coming up; we’ll see,” said Carl Tomblin II, owner of Dirty Dilly. “Thanks everybody. I appreciate it. Thank you for voting for Dilly, and maybe we’ll three-peat (All-American-captain).”
The winner of the 2022 Flashy Sir Award is FGF Davycrockett, owned by Kevin Fulton. Davycrockett, born in 2019, is the win leader and top money earner at the Southland Casino Racing track. His 2022 record is 45-18-9-5-8. He also earned a spot on the 2022 All-American Team.
“Just like to thank everyone for everything they’ve done for us. It’s been very special.” said Fulton.
The Rural Rube Award and Flashy Sir Award are voted on by National Greyhound Association members and Greyhound Review readership.
