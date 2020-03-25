The upcoming spring meet of the National Greyhound Association has been postponed and rescheduled for the week of May 11 through 15.
“We are collectively navigating these unchartered waters with the coronavirus pandemic affecting all of our families, businesses and our way of life,” NGA Executive Director Jim Garland told members. “As a result of this pandemic and the issues invoked by Governmental guidelines and regulations, we have been forced to postpone the NGA’s spring meet scheduled for April 13 through 17. “However, with so much uncertainty in the world we currently find ourselves living in, we will continue to monitor the situation and provide any updates we can as to the ongoing status of the meet.”
The NGA Board of Directors voted for postponement at a Tuesday afternoon phone conference.
At this time, the office located just west of Abilene on Old Highway 40 is operating with limited personnel but will continue with normal hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) until further notice.
However, per Dickinson County Health Department Orders, public access will be limited into the office, so please call ahead if you plan on coming to the NGA office for any reason.
