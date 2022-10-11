Sprint stake
Race 1
Stars Align 5 4 1-1 1-1 1-3 30.30 handily
Jl’s Stay Cool (a-16) 8 3 2 2 2-3 30.51 inside bid
Ww Dream Path (a-15) 4 6 3 3 3-5 30.65 close quarters
JSP Money Maker 7 2 5 4 4-9 1/2 30.96 crowded 1st turn
VJ Kappi Tan 1 1 4 5 5-11 31.06 crowded 1st turn
TNT Kamikaze (s) 2 5 6 6 6-12 1/2 31.19 crowded 1st turn
C.Cameron, T. Wildey or Blanchard Kennel, (Tip Top-JW Arrieta)
Race 2
WW Midnight Oil (a-18) 8 1 1-4 1-5 1-5 29.88 never in doubt
Kabluwie 5 4 3 3 2-5 30.25 fine finish
Cet Beta 7 3 4 2 3-6 1/2 30.35 good try
JS Big Boom 1 2 2 4 4-9 1/2 30.55 threat early
Imark Grades Up 4 6 5 5 5-17 31.08 bumped, saved
Rancho Rhetter (a-17) 2 5 6 6 6-21 31.36 shuffled 1st turn
Jaws Racing, LLC, (seldom told-ww offthe record)
Race 3
TS Frisky 1 3 2 1-2 1-9 30.45 fast finish
WW Allstar Ally (a-20) 8 6 4 4 2-9 31.09 despite trouble
Kirby On Auto 4 1 1-1 2 3-11 31.24 set early pace
FF Bullet Bobby 7 2 3 3 4-11 1/2 31.29 even gait
Ranchotoridarlin (a-19) 2 5 5 6 5-15 1/2 31.53 in traffic
JS Big Energy 5 4 6 5 6-16 31.56 hit 1st turn
Carl E. Tomblin, II or Nikolas S. Sarras, (Flying Westover-Imark MS Kitty)
Race 4
XM Fire Cracker 7 2 1-5 1-6 1-2 1/2 30.57 handy win
JS Big Smoke 1 1 2 2 2-2 1/2 30.75 closing late
FF Tango 2 6 5 3 3-5 1/2 30.97 steady pace
Imark Hutch 4 5 6 4 4-8 31.12 crowded 1st turn
Pixel Peeper 5 4 3 5 5-10 31.29 evenly
Pawsitrackshun 8 3 4 6 6-15 31.62 crowded 1st turn
Jason Hess or Mike Carroll, (Superior Panama-XM Coco)
Race 5
TS Fe Fe 8 1 2 2 1-2 1/2 30.02 fast finish
Imark Flame 5 3 1-2 1-1 2-2 1/2 30.19 set pace, rail
JSP Invest In Me 4 2 3 3 3-4 30.30 inside bid
JS Tracknmachine 1 5 4 4 4-9 30.67 saved ground
VJ Automatic 7 6 5 5 5-10 30.72 close quarters
TNT Kodak Moment (s) 2 4 6 6 6-23 31.83 carried wide
Carl E. Tomblin, II or Nikolas S. Sarras, (Flying Westover-Imark MS Kitty)
Race 6
Jl’s Wise Guy (a-21) 7 1 1-4 1-6 1-7 30.14 with ease
VJ Tik Tik Boom 1 3 3 2 2-7 30.63 steadily
XM Step Aside 5 2 2 3 3-9 30.78 on rail
Dawns Law 2 5 4 4 4-13 1/2 31.10 shuffled 1st turn
JSP Burninmoney 4 4 5 5 5-14 31.14 shuffled 1st turn
David Strong, (seldom told-lk’s centuria)
Junior 1 stake
Race 7
Ff Lockdown 1 3 1-1 1-4 1-3 1/2 30.68 rail command
JSP Money Risk 2 1 2 2 2-3 1/2 30.93 steady pace
Ucmedbrickibobbi 4 2 3 3 3-5 31.03 good effort
WW Sidewinder (a-1) 5 4 4 4 4-6 31.12 followed pace
Jose
Race 8
Texascomingthru 1 3 3 2 1-nk 30.67 final strides
C U In My Rearvu 2 2 1-3 1-3 2-nk 30.70 nearly held
JSP Moneyndabank 5 1 2 3 3-8 1/2 31.28 offstrided late
WW Pop Now (a-2) 4 scratched
Bunn, Kennedy & Yon Racing, LLC, (seldom told-first choice)
Race 9
FF Lynx 2 2 2 2 1-2 30.69 stretch rush
WW Bust Out (a-3) 1 3 1-2 1-1 2-2 30.85 set game pace
JSP Moneyexpress 5 1 3 3 3-4 30.98 evenly
DD Super Girl 4 4 4 4 4-10 31.41 blocked, turn
Joseph Fusaro, Jr. or Philip Carpenter, (lK’s Vespar-FF LuLu Lemon)
Race 10
WW Early Lite (a-4) 4 2 1-3 1-5 1-4 1/2 30.47 easily
UCME Jimbo Star 2 3 3 2 2-4 1/2 30.78 late drive
FF Boom Shake 1 1 2 3 3-8 1/2 31.07 even gait
Jaws Racing, LLC, (show on the road-ww spend a buck)
Juni
Race 11
Bigtripletrouble 1 1 1-3 1-3 1-1 1/2 30.73 quick command
JSP Ton O Money 4 2 3 3 2-1 1/2 30.85 hit, saved
FF Tesla 5 4 2 2 3-3 30.96 good try
WW Step To It (a-5) 2 3 4 4 4-7 1/2 31.22 on inside
Bunn, Kennedy & Yon Racing, LLC, (seldom told-first choice)
Race 12
UCME Jus Say Moo 2 1 1-2 1-2 1-1 1/2 30.84 midtrack, gamely
DD Super Charged 5 2 2 2 2-1 1/2 30.96 rail bid
JSP Money Talks 4 3 3 3 3-2 30.99 well up
WW Lets Rumble (a-6) 1 4 4 4 4-4 1/2 31.15 saved ground
Shelby Rangel or Michael A. Montoya, (cool performance-PJS Miss Tuxet)
Race 13
JSP Funny Money 2 2 3 2 1-2 30.49 stretch rush
WW Big Top (a-7) 4 1 1-3 1-3 2-2 30.65 set game pace
FF Brooklyn 1 3 2 3 3-5 30.86 fair try
Shannon Henry or Paul P. Bitterman, (show on the road-gonz mani)
Race 14
FF Lights Out 2 2 2 1-1 1-4 30.79 took control
FF Lazaretto 1 1 1-1 2 2-4 31.09 offstrided late
WW Lily Mine (a-8) 4 3 3 3 3-11 1/2 31.59 offstrided late
Joseph Fusaro, Jr. or Philip Carpenter, (LK’s Vespar-FF Lulu Lemon)
Junior 3 stake
Race 15
FF Leroy Brown 5 1 1-2 1-4 1-6 1/2 30.31 all the way
Tirador (a-9) 1 2 2 2 2-6 1/2 30.77 good bid
WW Billy Bounce (a-10) 2 3 4 3 3-8 30.88 in traffic
UCME Win 4 4 3 4 4-10 31.01 in traffic
Joseph Fusaro, Jr. or Philip Carpenter, (LK’s Vespar-FF Lulu Lemon)
Race 16
About to Rock (a-12) 5 2 1-1 1-1 1-4 1/2 30.44 drew out
WW Laila Ali (a-11) 2 1 2 2 2-4 1/2 30.77 gamely
JSP Money Mover 4 4 3 3 3-6 30.88 inside try
UCME SS Minnow 1 3 4 4 4-12 31.30 evenly
David Strong, (konomi-liz cambage)
Race 17
JSP Hush Money 1 2 2 2 1-hd 30.57 just up
WW I Am Ali (a-13) 4 3 1-2 1-1 2-hd 30.59 nearly held
FF Boca Ciega 2 1 3 3 3-2 30.70 late threat
Shannon Henry or Paul P. Bitterman, (show on the road-gonz mani)
Race 18
FF Lets Go 4 1 1-6 1-5 1-7 1/2 30.70 never headed
WW Known Agenda (a-14) 2 3 3 3 2-7 1/2 31.23 good try
VJ On The Track 1 2 2 2 3-9 31.34 on inside
Joseph Fusaro, Jr. Or Philip Carpenter, (LK’s Vespar-FF Lulu Lemon)
Senior 1 stake
Race 19
WW Rain Check (a-23) 4 4 4 3 1-3 1/2 30.25 outran field
JL’s Outer Limit (a-24) 5 1 2 1-1 2-3 1/2 30.49 gamely
JS Bustin Loose 2 3 1-1 2 3-9 1/2 30.91 threat to stretch
He’s A Magic Man (a-22) 1 2 3 4 4-10 30.94 slight factor
Jaws Racing, LLC, (seldom told-ww offthe record)
Race 20
WW beastly Wrath (a-26) 2 1 1-3 1-3 1-4 1/2 30.05 blazing pace
KFB Mymanmercury (a-25) 1 2 2 2 2-4 1/2 30.68 midtrack bid
JS Big Blast 4 3 3 3 3-6 1/2 30.51 steadily
VJ Show Time 5 4 4 4 4-13 30.96 evenly
Jaws Racing, LLC, (iruska all star-ww cauterize)
Race 21
Js Big Bang 2 2 2 2 1-hd 30.42 rail rush
KFB LB’s Legacy 1 1 1-3 1-2 2-hd 30.44 winning bid
WW McQueen (a-27) 4 3 3 3 3-4 1/2 30.75 well up
Shannon Henry, (top of the pile-js runnin havoc)
Race 22
WW Noble Antonio (a-28) 2 3 2 1-1 1-4 30.45 took command
JL’s Haywire (a-29) 4 1 1-1 2 2-4 30.73 set game pace
JS Dustinthewind 1 2 3 3 3-7 1/2 30.99 saved ground
Jaws Racing, LLC, (seldom told-ww gracious rose)
Senior 2 stake
Race 23
JL’s Ready R Not (a-31) 4 3 1-3 1-3 1-ns 30.53 held gamely
WW Higher Power (a-32) 5 2 2 2 2-ns 30.54 nearly up
JS Feelin Fussy 2 4 3 3 3-4 1/2 30.85 on inside
Loca Lola (a-30) 1 1 4 4 4-9 31.15 early threat
David Strong, (seldom told-lk’s centuria)
Race 24
Ww Crowd Control (a-33) 1 1 1-4 1-4 1-1 30.17 all the way
JS Big Guns 2 2 2 2 2-1 30.24 closed gap
VJ All I Know 5 3 3 3 3-11 30.95 evenly
Rancho Annabella (a-34) 4 4 4 4 4-15 31.22 no factor
Jaws Racing, LLC, (seldom told-ww offthe record)
Race 25
JS All For You 4 1 1-2 1-2 1-1 1/2 30.42 handily
WW Crony Power (a-35) 2 2 2 2 2-1 1/2 30.52 boldly
TS Meow 1 3 3 3 3-9 31.06 off late
Shannon Henry, (top of the pile-js gowen getter)
Race 26
KFB Songnemotion (a-36) 2 1 1-6 1-5 1-1 1/2 30.25 quick command
WW Lunar Energy (a-37) 4 2 2 2 2-1 1/2 30.37 strong threat late
JS Big League 1 3 3 3 3-8 1/2 30.84 late break, rail
Edward E. Bolton or Katherine R. Lacasse, (b lucky laumar-hungry for money)
Senior 3 stake
Race 27
WW Light Spirt (a-39) 5 3 1-3 1-3 1-7 29.95 with ease
JL’s Don’t Say 1 2 2 2 2-7 30.45 fine try
Rancho Boogieman (a-38) 2 4 3 3 3-10 1/2 30.67 on outside
JS Poker Face 4 1 4 4 4-14 1/2 30.96 rail late
Jaws Racing, LLC, (iruska all star-ww cauterize)
Race 28
JS Big Rig 2 2 2 1-2 1-4 30.63 took control
Elliot’s Chase (a-40) 1 1 1-1 2 2-4 30.90 set early pace
WW Shower Melove (a-41) 4 3 3 3 3-6 31.04 followed pace
SH
Race 29
JS Easy On Me 1 2 1-4 1-4 1-1 30.93 gamely
WW Perfect Storm (a-42) 2 1 3 3 2-1 30.99 crowded 1st turn
JL’s Movintarget (a-43) 4 3 2 2 3-1 1/2 31.02 crowded 1st turn
Shannon Henry, (top of the pile-js gowen getter)
Race 30
WW Ninja Fury (a-44) 1 1 1-2 1-3 1-3 30.02 all the way
KFB Shootothrill (a-45) 2 2 2 2 2-3 30.22 good effort
WW Carolina Rose (a-46) 4 3 3 3 3-6 30.43 evenly
Jaws Racing, LLC, (iruska all star-ww cauterize)
