Senior 1 Stake Final
Race 1
WW Teela (A-35) 1 3 1-1 1-1 1-2 30.52 Gamely
Mary Jane 4 2 2 2 2-2 30.68 Bold Bid
Arkwild B Elvira 5 1 3 3 3-2 30.69 Steady Threat
WW Old Friend (A-34) 2 4 4 4 4-5 1/2 30.92 Close Quarters
Jaws Racing, LLC, (Top Of The Pile-WW Anastasia)
Senior 1 Stake Flite 1
Race 2
WW Griggsy (A-31) 5 1 1-1 1-2 1-1 1/2 30.84 All The Way
WW Money Beast (A-28) 2 2 3 3 2-1 1/2 30.96 Despite Trouble
LK's Rawlins (A-33) 1 3 2 2 3-2 1/2 31.02 Close Quarters
Arkwild B MkMyers 4 4 4 4 4 Oop Hit Hard, Turn
Jaws Racing, LLC, (WW's Gustava-WW's Pure Bliss)
Senior 1 Stake Flite 2
Race 3
Vega (A-29) 2 2 1-3 1-3 1-3 1/2 30.37 Handily
WW Monster Mash (A-32) 5 4 4 3 2-3 1/2 30.63 Steady Gain
WW For Clover (A-36) 4 3 2 2 3-4 30.65 On Rail
JS Stay Humble 1 1 3 4 4-11 1/2 31.17 Early Factor
David Strong, (Konomi-Liz Cambage)
Senior 2 Stake Final
Race 4
WW Got Yo Back (A-44) 2 3 1-3 1-3 1-1 30.28 Determined
Talent Girl 4 4 3 2 2-1 30.37 Steady Gain
WW Keep It Light (A-38) 5 2 2 3 3-2 1/2 30.46 On Outside
JS Faith In Me 1 1 4 4 4-9 1/2 30.94 Early Threat
Jaws Racing, LLC, (Top Of The Pile-WW Oh Baby)
Senior 2 Stake Flite 1
Race 5
WW Even It Up (A-42) 5 2 1-5 1-6 1-7 30.35 Breezing
WW Gust Of Hope (A-40) 2 4 2 2 2-7 30.84 Blocked Early
WW Moonshine (A-45) 1 1 3 3 3-8 30.93 Close Quarters
WW Opera Cake (A-37) 4 3 4 4 4-10 1/2 31.08 Blocked Early
Jaws Racing, LLC, (Need My MoneyNow-WW Annika Marks)
Senior 2 Stake Flite 2
Race 6
Arkwild B Pocus 5 2 3 2 1-1 1/2 30.65 Hurried Home
LK's Natrona (A-43) 2 1 1-1 1-1 2-1 1/2 30.77 Set Game Pace
Resolute (A-39) 4 4 2 3 3-3 1/2 30.91 Crowded, Rail
WW Watch Ur Dime (A-41) 1 3 4 4 4-4 30.95 Crowded First Turn
Henry, Wildey Or Blanchard Kennels, LLC., (Top Of The Pile-CTW On Fleek)
Senior 3 Stake Final
Race 7
Easi Gil 5 3 3 3 1-1 30.04 Late Rush
WW Violet Rays (A-53) 2 1 1-2 1-2 2-1 30.13 Set Game Pace
WW Strait Money (A-49) 1 2 2 2 3-1 1/2 30.16 Boldly, Rail
WW Ruby Lane (A-50) 4 4 4 4 4-7 30.53 Followed Pace
Allyn L. Shaw, (Need My MoneyNow-Easi Lil Charlie)
Senior 3 Stake Flite 1
Race 8
WW Bread Winner (A-51) 4 2 2 1-1 1-1 1/2 30.59 Took Command
WW Chopinthepile (A-48) 5 3 4 4 2-1 1/2 30.70 Rail Bid
WW Top Raider (A-46) 2 1 1-1 2 3-5 30.94 Crowded Far Turn
WW Oh My (A-52) 1 4 3 3 4-6 31.01 Crowded Far Turn
Jaws Racing, LLC, (Top Of The Pile-WW Krazy Kelly)
Senior 3 Stake Flite 2
Race 9
TMC's Top Shot 2 1 1-6 1-6 1-5 30.44 All The Way
WW Nite Fever (A-47) 5 3 3 3 2-5 30.80 Inside Try
Arkwild B Mortca 1 4 2 2 3-5 1/2 30.83 On Outside
JS Bleu Fawn Do 4 2 4 4 4-9 1/2 31.10 Close Quarters
Eddie Mc Donald, (Shooter Star-Tmc's Top Dollar)
Senior 4 Stake Final
Race 10
WW Won Ton (A-55) 5 1 1-3 1-3 1-3 1/2 30.18 Never Headed
WW Mac Mama (A-60) 4 2 3 3 2-3 1/2 30.42 Steady Drive
WW Oh Hush (A-62) 2 3 2 2 3-4 30.46 Rail Effort
Valentine Gal 1 4 4 4 4-11 30.95 Followed Pace
Jaws Racing, LLC, (Top Of The Pile-WW Krazy Kelly)
Senior 4 Stake Flite 1
Race 11
WW Steely Dan (A-54) 2 1 1-3 1-3 1-3 30.12 Quick Command
WW So Long Bug (A-57) 1 3 2 2 2-3 30.35 Steady Pace
Arkwild B Salem 5 2 3 3 3-6 30.53 Even Gait
JS Soulfulstride 4 4 4 4 4-15 31.16 No Factor
Jaws Racing, LLC, (Need My Moneynow-WW OffThe Record)
Senior 4 Stake Flite 2
Race 12
Bound N Deter (A-56) 2 1 1-2 1-2 1-5 30.77 Drew Out
WW Delilah Dose (A-61) 4 3 4 4 2-5 31.13 Despite Trouble
LK's Charlee Bea (A-59) 5 2 2 3 3 31.24 Late Trouble
WW Jessiespayday (A-58) 1 4 3 2 4 Oop Offstrided Late
David Strong, (Konomi-Liz Cambage)
Sprint Stake Final
Race 13
WW Mad Jack (A-27) 4 2 2 1-1 1-4 29.55 Drew Away
Booker Dano (S) 2 1 1-2 2 2-4 29.85 Set Torrid Pace
WW Payday (A-21) 1 4 4 4 3-8 1/2 30.13 Evenly
WW No Romeo (A-22) 5 3 3 3 4-8 1/2 30.15 Followed Pace
Jaws Racing, LLC, (Ww's Gustava-Ww Gitty)
Sprint Stake Flite 1
Race 14
Hell Bent (A-26) 1 1 1-4 1-4 1-1/2 30.15 Quick Command
WW Ike (A-24) 5 4 4 4 2-1/2 30.19 Closing Fast
Kebo Kelce 4 2 2 2 3-3 30.38 Well Up
CET Topaz 2 3 3 3 4-3 30.39 Followed Pace
David Strong, (Konomi-Liz Cambage)
Sprint Stake Flite 2
Race 15
Nostalgia 5 1 1-1 1-3 1-10 1/2 29.90 All Alone
Flamma 1 4 4 3 2-10 1/2 30.64 Close Quarters
SS Rollin Up 2 2 2 2 3-12 30.74 Raced Inside
CET Mist 4 3 3 4 4-15 30.95 Hit Far Turn
S. Lester Raines, (JS Flamin Ace-Craigie Triumph)
Junior 1 Stake Final
Race 16
Evil Won (S) 4 2 1-1 1-2 1-6 30.16 Going Away
JS Flamin Hottie 5 3 3 3 2-6 30.60 Steady Try
JS Burnin Foryou 1 4 4 4 3-8 30.74 Even Gait
SS Bar King 2 1 2 2 4-8 30.75 Early Threat
Jacobs Racing Kennel, Inc., (Superior Panama-Bargin Hunter)
Junior 1 Stake Flite 1
Race 17
JS Fire Ball 4 1 1-1 1-2 1-4 30.51 Held Firmly
WW Mish Mash (A-4) 1 3 3 3 2-4 30.79 Rail Gain
FeelLikeFlyin (A-6) 5 2 2 2 3-4 1/2 30.84 Good Try
WW Knock Out (A-2) 2 4 4 4 4-5 1/2 30.89 Evenly
Shannon Henry, (JS Flamin Ace-Js E Z Livin)
Junior 1 Stake Flite 2
Race 18
JS Gunner Down 4 3 3 2 1-2 30.65 Fast Finish
Randy Dinkel (A-3) 2 1 1-5 1-4 2-2 30.78 Set Game Pace
Disco Charlie (A-7) 1 2 2 3 3-17 31.85 Early Threat
Disco Rumor (A-5) 5 4 4 4 4-18 1/2 31.95 Crowded First Turn
Shannon Henry, (Show On The Road-Js Charliesangel)
Junior 2 Stake Final
Race 19
Brittany Snow (S) 2 1 1-2 1-2 1-1 30.29 Withstood Threat
JS Rich Spirit 1 3 3 3 2-1 30.35 Boldly, Rail
WW Ten To Won (A-13) 4 4 2 2 3-3 30.50 Hard Try
JS Team Ace 5 2 4 4 4-9 1/2 30.95 Crowded First Turn
Jacobs Racing Kennel, Inc., (Superior Panama-Bargin Hunter)
Junior 2 Stake Flite 1
Race 20
Mizzen The Point (A-9) 5 1 1-4 1-4 1-3 30.39 Box To Wire
SS Best Buds 1 2 2 2 2-3 30.62 Close Quarters
JS Flame Thrower 4 3 4 3 3-7 30.88 Inside Try
Arkwild B Zoinks 2 4 3 4 4-10 31.09 Saved Ground
David Strong, (O Ya Ice Man-Liz Cambage)
Junior 2 Stake Flite 2
Race 21
SS Soaring Comet 1 2 2 1-1 1-8 1/2 30.51 Took Control
WW Dollartodonut (A-10) 2 3 3 3 2-8 1/2 31.12 Good Try
Disco Ed (A-12) 4 1 1-1 2 3-11 31.29 Set Early Pace
Shannon Henry Or Steven A. Boyd, (Superior Panama-CraigieCrushInIt)
Junior 3 Stake Final
Race 22
Lets Get Rowdy (S) 5 1 1-6 1-8 1-10 1/2 29.91 Got Rowdy
SS Real Skillz 1 3 3 3 2-10 1/2 30.66 Inside Bid
JS Flamin Crazy 2 2 2 2 3-17 31.14 Early Threat
JS Fueltheflame 4 4 4 4 4-17 1/2 31.19 Wide First Turn
Jacobs Racing Kennel, Inc., (Superior Panama-Bargin Hunter)
Junior 3 Stake Flite 1
Race 23
Disco Betty (A-20) 5 2 2 1-1 1-2 30.68 Handy Win
JS Rayofsunshine 1 4 4 3 2-2 30.81 Blocked Early
Seemepassingby (A-18) 2 1 1-1 2 3-3 30.89 Set Early Pace
Liz Deja Boo (A-17) 4 3 3 4 4-8 1/2 31.27 Evenly
Glenn C. Jones, (Wounded Warrior-Miss Annie)
Junior 3 Stake Flite 2
Race 24
JS Burnin Love 5 1 1-3 1-4 1-6 30.66 All The Way
WW Slingin Hash (A-16) 2 2 2 2 2-6 31.10 Good Try
Lad Can Dash (A-14) 1 3 3 3 3-8 1/2 31.26 Evenly
Disco Hot Ice (A-19) 4 4 4 4 4-18 31.94 No Threat
Shannon Henry, (JS Flamin Ace-JS EZ Livin)
Sprint Stake Borchers
Race 25
Cet O'rourke 7 5 2 1-1 1-Ns 30.55 Best In Duel
JS Leap Of Faith 1 1 1-1 2 2-Ns 30.56 Outnodded
CET Murphy 2 4 5 4 3-3 1/2 30.79 Steadily
Turbo Bengy 8 3 3 3 4-6 30.96 On Outside
LK's Lucerne (A-25) 5 6 4 5 5-9 31.18 Evenly
LK's Konatz (A-23) 4 2 6 6 6-13 1/2 31.51 Early Factor
Carl E. Tomblin, Ii, (Lenson Sanchez*-Cet Hellen Ann)
Senior 1 Stake Borchers
Race 26
WW Merril (A-30) 2 4 1-1 1-4 1-3 1/2 30.71 Handily
WW Rush Out Fred (A-15) 7 5 4 2 2-3 1/2 30.97 Late Gain
WW Balderdash (A-8) 4 3 2 3 3-9 31.33 Crowded First Turn
Worst Sinner (A-1) 1 2 5 4 4-15 31.77 Close Quarters
Disco Warrior (A-11) 5 1 3 5 5-17 1/2 31.95 Borchers Winner
Jaws Racing, Llc, (Top Of The Pile-WW Mas Tec)
