This past winter, the city of Abilene Water Department completed installation of new residential and commercial water meters.
However, residents should be aware that part of this new equipment is a signal-transmitting device that records and sends the meter information. It is a round black unit about 2½ inches in diameter and, for most customers, is attached to the meter pit lid in the city right-of-way part of their yard, according to a news release by the city of Abilene.
Since installing these, several transmitters have been destroyed by lawn mowers. The current cost to replace these units is $163.98, but this is subject to change.
Water customers need to be aware of the location of their water meter. Damaged transmitters will be charged to the customer. If you employ a lawn service for your mowing, check to ensure they are aware of your transmitter location as well.
Generally, the most effective way to keep the meter pit lids visible is to keep the grass trimmed right around them and keep them free of grass clippings and leaves.
