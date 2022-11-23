Dickinson County citizens needing permits or licenses soon will have access to new technology that will make the application process simpler.
Assistant County Administrator Janelle Dockendorf told commissioners on Thursday, Nov. 17 that the IT (information technology) and several other departments had been looking at software programs that would make it easier for people applying for licenses or permits, “primarily on the zoning side.”
Besides planning and zoning, other departments initially planning to use the software include road and bridge and environmental services.
The commission approved purchasing permitting and licensing software from GovBuilt in Manhattan. The $29,500 first-year cost includes installation, portal design and layout, user licenses and permit applications and also allows county staff to create reports.
“It integrates with our mapping and online payments and includes training and support,” Dockendorf said.
The annual subscription cost is $10,500. Upgrades, if needed, will be additional.
The software purchase will come out of the county’s capital fund from money left over after computer upgrades were completed.
Planning and Zoning Director Tim Hamilton is familiar with the GovBuilt program because he is using it in Saline County, where he also directs that county’s planning/zoning department. Riley and Pottawatomie counties and the City of Junction City are using the program, Dockendorf said.
Besides GovBuilt, two other companies provided information — including Civic Plus of Manhattan — which handles the county’s website. “Obviously, they have a lot of things with us,” she said, “but it seemed more cumbersome than what we would like.”
The price provided by the third company was cost prohibitive, Dockendorf said.
User friendly
With the new software, residents will be able to go online and fill out the information needed for the specific permit.
If someone wants a building permit they will go online and fill out the application form. After Hamilton reviews it, information will then flow out to other departments which need to be involved. If a culvert is needed it would go to the highway department; if a sanitary sewer inspection is needed it would go to environmental services.
“It (building permit) doesn’t get approved until all the steps have been completed. We will have that work flow that follows through,” Dockendorf said. “Right now, we track that through Excel or emails.”
The county also will have the ability to create specific permits or licenses issued by other departments.
“That’s another attractive part to this. It could work for other departments too and we’re saving money by us building the forms. They are pretty simple so it should be pretty easy to do,” Dockendorf said.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said the biggest problem he sees is getting people to use it.
Dockendorf said steps would be taken to educate the public, including putting information on the county’s website.
Chamberlin noted the website needs to be easier for people to navigate as some information is difficult to find.
Dockendorf noted that both Civic Plus and GovBuilt build websites and the county is planning to rebuild its website, which is about 10 years old.
Commissioner Ron Roller asked if the software would be used by people applying for controlled burn permits. County Administrator Brad Homman said no, because burn permits are handled by the 911 Emergency Dispatch CAD (computer aided dispatch) system.
“It’s all done through CAD, just like a normal call for service,” Homman said.
Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson noted the commission could revisit the topic again in three-to-five years if a new company has better technology or is more user friendly.
Other
* In response to a question from Chamberlin, Counselor Doug Thompson said it’s important that the county hold delinquent tax sales each year; but noted the COVID pandemic caused a two-year break.
If a property owner falls behind in paying taxes and nothing happens it’s much harder for them to catch up, Thompson explained.
“Pretty soon they’re three, four, five, six years behind. I’ve already had a couple of those calls where people say, ‘Can you work with me?’ I tell them they’ve got to figure it out. We don’t have payment plans for this,” Thompson said.
* Also, the highway department has passed its fourth accident-free year, which is “pretty major achievement,” Dockendorf said.
* The courthouse and county offices will be closed Thursday-Friday, Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Peterson will sign payroll checks since the commission will not meet.
