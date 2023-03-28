The owners of the new Dizzy Donkey Saloon, going in at 311 N. Spruce St., are working toward a May 1 opening.
In addition to drinks the Dizzy Donkey will have a Build a Sandwich menu with several different choices of bread, meats, cheeses, produce and sauce.
“They literally build their own sandwich,” said Kimberly Reel, who co-owns the saloon with her husband Russell. “I calculated it out on an online calculator and it came out to something like 4,840 different sandwich combinations.”
Throw in all the sides there is a potential for more than 20,000 meal combinations.
She envisions Dizzy Donkey being a place people just go to enjoy themselves. She plans on having an electronic dart board, which connects to worldwide competitions and a couple of pool tables they can use for tournaments.
“I want people to come in here and … have a good time,” she said.
To keep customers safe, they plan on helping patrons hook up with Uber drivers if they find themselves a bit too dizzy to drive home. Patrons can sign up for a loyalty card, with the rewards posted on their account the saloon will pay for an Uber if they need a ride.
Making Abilene home
Russell was in the Army for 26 years, his father retired from the Air Force after more than 20 years; Kimberly’s family was Navy and Army.
“We were stationed at Fort Riley sometime back and one of our favorite places was Abilene,” Kimberly Reel said. “We were stationed in Alaska when he retired, and they passed the marijuana law there and made the city intolerable. We didn't want to raise our kids there.”
One day Russell came home and told her, “get us out of here,” she said.
They thought about all their travels where they were happy. Abilene came to mind. They bought a house online and set out from Alaska to Kansas.
“(Russell) made two trips in a U-Haul truck,” Kimberly said. “It took seven days one way.”
The first trip down, he came by himself; getting stuck in a freak snowstorm in Washington where he spent the night in the U-Haul on the side of the road. After unpacking at their new home, he hopped on a flight back to Alaska and the entire family, which includes two children headed out for a place they plan to put down roots.
The idea of owning a business is partly because Kimberly doesn’t want to work for someone else and partly to create something to leave to their children.
“When we chose to do this, it was more about setting roots,” she said. “My daughter's 15. She legally can't own a building or anything to do with liquor until she's 21. That gives her time to learn about the industry. She's taking business courses through Abilene High School. And this will be hers. This is what I'm building it for. It’s for her.”
Military spouses have challenges when it comes to building their own careers because they move every few years. Because of that, Kimberly said she has had businesses, but they’ve all been online. This is her first brick and mortar venture.
The brick and mortar they choose has a historic past, which they haven’t fully discovered.
“I know it was Maggie's, I know it was checkers, I know it was 311, Texcoco; I've heard a lot of different names,” she said.
But the old tin ceilings and a bar reminiscent of what was popular 100-plus years ago evokes the old Abilene saloon image. At the end of the bar is a small brass plaque, which she said will remain, paying homage to the memory of one Charlie Hamilton who is believed to have had his favorite spot.
“Like Norm from Cheers,” Russell said referring to the 1980s TV series.
The décor will follow the old west theme and they have had people bring a few items in like an old saddle and plow yokes that will add to the ambience. Kimberly said she is also looking for someone who can paint a mural depicting the prairie with some longhorns.
She will be taking applications soon for all positions including bartender, cook, bussers and barbacks. The Dizzy Donkey Saloon will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
