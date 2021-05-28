AJ Raaska, from Huntsville, Texas, has joined the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle staff.
A recent graduate of Sam Houston State University, Raaska is currently working remotely from her Texas home until she can relocate to Abilene in July, “just in time to write about the Central Kansas Free Fair,” she said.
Reflector-Chronicle Editor Kathy Hageman said she and General Manager/Advertising Director Kim Maguire are happy to welcome AJ aboard and are excited about her enthusiasm for the Abilene area and dedication to community journalism.
“AJ is so anxious to learn about everything going on in Abilene and Dickinson County. She visited us here last week and her positivity is infectious,” Hageman said.
“It’s good for all of us who have been here awhile to be able to see our town through fresh eyes. It gives us a renewed appreciation for what we have,” Hageman added.
Growing up, Raaska spent her time moving from town-to-town with her parents. She found a love for local papers and collecting them with each new move.
“As a kid, I grew up moving around a lot, so local newspapers became a wealthy of knowledge about my new home,” Raaska said.
After settling down in Texas for university, Raaska studied mass communication with a focus on journalism and psychology. While in college, she worked as an editor for The Houstonian and was a student assistant at her college. In her time as editor, Raaska wrote about everything from local politics to the cultural history of Huntsville, Texas.
“Working with The Houstonian gave me in-person experience with city council meetings and interviewing local business owners,” Raaska said.
Her two favorite articles were the reopening of bars last October and a profile about a local veteran-owned donut shop.
During her job search for post-graduation, Raaska decided she wanted to move to the Midwest and find a small town to start her career.
“After hearing about Abilene, I felt an urge to visit and see all the history, so I knew it was prefect,” Raaska said.
She plans to bring her love for community news and history to each story she writes for local readers. Outside of writing for the Reflector-Chronicle, Raaska hopes to experience everything Abilene has to offer.
“And of course, I want to try all the restaurants in town,” she said.
Contact the Reflector-Chronicle at editor@abilene-rc.com
