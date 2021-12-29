Rose Johns has been chosen as Dickinson County’s next Register of Deeds after officials from the Dickinson County Republican Party voted for her to serve out the unexpired term of current Register of Deeds Marty Holt when Holt retires in late January.
Johns will occupy the office until November when she will have to run for election.
The voting took place during a convention of the local Republican Party Tuesday night at the Greyhound Hall of Fame.
Of the 28 Republican committeemen and committeewomen, 25 voted for Johns and three chose to abstain. The votes were anonymous. Johns was the only nominee for the position.
Johns has worked for the Dickinson County Clerk’s office and currently works for the Register of Deeds.
“I’m excited,” Johns said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I’ve been with the county for 11 years, so this is the next logical step for me.”
She said she does not have any major plans to make changes in the office of the Register of Deeds, but does have plans for eventual updates.
“There’s really no big changes to be made in our office,” Johns said. “The one thing we are going to start doing as soon as we get back into our county building, we’ve going to start e-filing. We’re going to open up to start e-filing. A lot of banks and title companies will use that. It’s going to make things go faster and quicker for everybody.”
Holt was present for the convention, watching alongside other members of the public who chose to attend the convention.
She has served as Register of Deeds for about three and a half years and worked for Dickinson County for about 25 years in March.
Having worked with Johns, she is happy to see her follow in her footsteps.
“She’ll do a fantastic job and she’s well-informed,” Holt said of Johns. “She’s well aware of all the statutes and if she does have questions, she will ask them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.