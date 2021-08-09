The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is offering a new type of scholarship that encourages young people to move back to the area.
Known as the Scholarship Home Incentive Program or SHIP, the program is geared to help people move back to start their families, open businesses and be a part of their hometown community.
Dorothy Barber left her legacy with the Community Foundation of Dickinson County and requested her fund offset the cost of higher education; usually, this would take the place of a scholarship, which entails granting money to students who are going off to college who may or may not return to Dickinson County.
“We all realize some of our smaller communities are losing the “brain drain” battle to the bright lights of the big city. However, there comes a time when these students are looking to possibly relocate back to their roots, back to a smaller community,” said Elizabeth Weese, Community Foundation of Dickinson County executive director. “Maybe it’s time to start a family or to take the plunge and start a new business. That is precisely where Dorothy Barber’s fund comes in.”
To apply for SHIP, applicants must have lived in Dickinson County in their youth, earned their college degree, have been out of school at least three years, have student loan debt, are now in their late 20s or early 30s with a desire to return to Dickinson County to work and live.
“It is vitally important that we are welcoming home the talent we have nurtured and the values that have been poured into our young people, not for ourselves, but for future generations,” said Board President Richard Carlson.
The scholarship will award up to $10,000 toward student debt, to be paid to the lending institution over two years. Recipients will verify their degree, debt, and within 120 days, have proof of employment or opening a business in Dickinson County.
The application can be found at www.communityfoundation.us/scholarships beginning Sept. 1, 2021, and will be awarded on a rolling basis.
For more information, contact the Foundation at (785) 263-1863.
The Community Foundation of Dickinson County is your placed-based giving nonprofit, which makes your charitable giving easy, flexible, and effective. To find out more, click www.communityfoundation.us, call 786.263.1863, or visit 418 NW 3rd Street, Abilene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.