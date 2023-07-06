Trapp Pharmacy, 204 N. Cedar St., has changed hands several times since its doors first opened May 18, 1870 as J.G. Northcraft Drugs. On July 1, a 153-year tradition will continue as Leonard Schmitz handed the business over to Sandie and Adam Kueker.
“I think we are the second oldest drug store in Kansas,” Schmitz said. “I think Seitz (Drug Company) in Ellsworth is older than us.”
Seitz has been in continual operation since 1867, making it three years older than Trapp.
After 43 years of operating the pharmacy, Schmitz said it is time to pass it on and he is pleased that the Kuekers are returning to Abilene to take it over.
He took it on in 1980 when the John Trapp was ready to retire. At the time, Schmitz, who grew up in Salina, was looking to start a pharmacy somewhere. When he learned Trapp was retiring the timing and location was right. It turned out to be exactly what he was looking for.
“I love dealing with people,” he said. “We're taking care of people and we try to go the extra mile.”
In seeing what the Kuekers are doing with the pharmacies they own and operate in Hesston and Newton, he said he is confident they are the right ones to keep the pharmacy moving forward.
“I think they will do a great job because they're both very intelligent and I think they've got great ideas,” he said. “I’m kind of at the end of my rail. It's time for some new blood, people with new ideas and different things that they want to do. I think they'll do great and hope people give them a chance.”
Abilene is not new ground for the Keukers. They lived in Abilene from 2006 to 2012 and had a dream of buying a pharmacy, but it didn’t work out and they started their dream elsewhere.
“When we lived in Abilene we knew Leonard and his wife … at a time Leonard wasn't ready to retire.” Sandy said. “A couple of months ago, his wife reached out to me and said, ‘Is there any chance that you guys would be interested in buying our store? Leonard is ready to retire.’ Honestly, if it had been any town other than Abilene, we would have said, ‘No way. We have two pharmacies, we're busy everything's good.’ But we just love Abilene that we were so excited.”
“We left because I had an opportunity to be a clinical pharmacist for one of the chain and I got to go through some extra training,” she said. “So we did have a pit stop before we bought our store but that training, made it so that we provide very unique over-the top progressive services. We're one of the top pharmacies in the nation. We take care of cases in our community in really innovative ways. We’re on the cutting edge and we just have a lot of fun with what we do.”
In addition to special services they offer their delivery drivers are trained community health workers who can help patients that might have needs other than just medication.
“We learned that God didn't really bring us to Abilene that time (to buy a pharmacy) he brought us to get connected with our church and grow that way,” she said. “We just kind of laugh because we look at what our knowledge was at that point in time, we were good pharmacists but we really didn't understand how much more we could do for patients than just putting pills in a bottle. Now we've come full circle and learned all these other things. We’ll be coming back to Abilene bringing all that knowledge with us and all the services that are tried and tested and work.”
A brief history
J.G. Northcraft Drugs was started May 18, 1870 and operated out of B.J. Nelson’s Grocery Store on South Cedar. A decade later, James Northcraft’s business had grown to a point he needed more space and he had built the brick building where the pharmacy has remained.
Northcraft would only have a couple of years to enjoy the new building. Soon after moving in, his health began to fail. He died July 19, 1882 at the age of 38. His funeral was a testament to his life.
He was a Civil War veteran, a charter member of Western Home Lodge No. 60 Independent Order of Oddfellows, and was elected to the position of Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kansas.
His funeral, July 21, was held at the family residence on Cedar Street and brought about 2,000 people to Abilene. The morning train brought mourners and representatives from the Solomon and Salina lodges. The afternoon train brought delegates from Manhattan, Junction City, and other places.
Also joining the mourners was the Clay Center Dispatch Band and the Solomon City Band. Following the service, the bands alternately rendered the death march from the home to the grave.
The store remained open and was managed by C.D. Barnes and E.B. Malott. Ten years after his father’s death Northcraft’s only son graduated the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy and returned to Abilene in 1892 to take over the family business.
In 1960, John Trapp purchased the business, and it changed hands again in 1980 where it remained with Leonard Schmitz. The store now has a new owner as of July 1, who is ready to continue the legacy of the second oldest pharmacy in the state.
All historical information was taken from several documents provided by Leonard Schmitz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.