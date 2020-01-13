Exit United Way.
Enter Community Fund.
With the United Way of Dickinson County ending services after 2020, the Community Foundation of Dickinson County is now providing a similar service to fill the funding gap for area non-profit organizations.
“I know that 100 percent of the money donated will be going directly to the same types of agencies that the United Way had supported,” said Katrina Loader, treasurer of the former United Way.
She said the United Way board encouraged the community to support the new Community Fund.
The United Way granted funds for 2020 and the Community Fund is seeking funding for 2021, said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Community Foundation.
Employees and businesses at Great Plains Manufacturing, First Bank, Astra Bank, Holm Automotive, Memorial Health System and Pinnacle Bank have made contributions.
“They know their 2020 money is going into a Community Fund at the Community Foundation to be granted out in 2021,” she said of those employees.
She encouraged other businesses or individuals to contribute.
“Every $10 helps,” she said.
While the Community Foundation does not accept payroll deductions, First Bank has started a program, she said.
Weese said the goal for 2020 is $45,000 with 100 percent going to support the non-profits since the foundation is not taking a fee.
Last year the United Way announced that after 61 seasons of raising donations and funding non-profit organizations, it was ending services.
“In recent years, United Way of Dickinson County has seen significant decreases in donations and increases in needs, such that we cannot continue to meet those needs in the future,” read a news release from the Board of Directors.
Funds of $34,000 were distributed for 2020.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.