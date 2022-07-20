The Dickinson County Road and Bridge Department has a new piece of equipment that will drastically shorten the time needed to drive steel posts into bedrock, making the bridge building process safer for employees and eliminating the astronomical cost associated with certifying crane operators.
In late June, the department received a new Hercules Vibratory Pile Driver, a piece of equipment that attaches to the excavator.
“Piling” is the most common way to construct a deep foundation for a bridge.
“It clamps onto the pile (steel post) and using 50 tons of driving force, it vibrates the pile into the ground,” explained Billy Hemmy, Road and Bridge Department fleet manager. “It will cut the pile driving time in half, at least.”
Before the arrival of the new Hercules attachment, county crews used a crane to hoist the piles into the air and used a 2,000 lb. drop hammer, also known as a pile driver, to strike the pile over and over, eventually driving it into the ground until it reached the required depth.
Depending on the location in the county where the bridge is being built, piles may need to be driven to a depth of 30 to 50 feet, based on the location in the county.
“The west side of the county is real sandy, but we’ve got hard rock over by Chapman where there’s all the rock quarries,” Hemmy said. “Based on where we’re working in the county, we can anticipate what kind of ground they’ll be driving into, but you really never know until you get there and start.”
Building bridges
Dickinson County Road and Bridge Supervisor Martin Tannahill said acquiring the vibrating pile driver helps ensure the county can remain in the bridge building business.
“The main thing is it allows us to use the new machine and not the crane as a pile driver,” he said.
While the nearly 60-year-old crane the county has been using for decades still is working fine, the problem in recent years is finding operators who can pass the certification process.
“Last I saw it cost $15,000 to be certified as a crane operator – with no guarantee they’ll pass,” Tannahill said. “And what if he does fail? Do I spend that money and send him again and pay another $15,000?”
Eliminating the crane also eliminates the need to certify staff.
“And we already have trouble hiring people as it is and filling the slots we have,” Tannahill said.
On the other hand, most crew members can operator an excavator.
“I don’t want to say it’s easier, but according to the rules, it’s a non-certified machine. So we can have multiple guys learn to drive the steel, which is good because some of our more senior guys are retiring, and this will make sure the new guys can keep building county bridges,” Tannahill said.
Dickinson County Road and Bridge staff build bridges if they are a 50 ft. span or less. Larger structures are built by bridge contractors.
“It is definitely a big benefit for any county that can build its own bridges,” Tannahill said. “It saves us a lot of money. Anywhere from $50,000 to $200,000 per bridge.”
The Hercules pile driver and several accessories cost $115,000, which was included in the county’s budget. After R&B staff get accustomed to the new machine, Tannahill plans to sell the crane on the Purple Wave auction site.
Time savings
After the R&B department received the new equipment, staff were treated to a demonstration in the county yard.
“When I heard them start, I put a couple things away and walked out and they had already driven one pile in and had pulled it out,” commented Shiloh Walter, R&B office manager.
Hemmy said the new attachment can drive a pile in about half the time that it took the crane, noting it typically took the crane about 30 minutes per pile so it could take three to four hours to set the five piles used in bridge construction. The new attachment probably will take about two hours, depending on the ground.
Tannahill agreed, “I was impressed by how fast it drove a 30-foot piece of steel in the ground and then it has the power to grab it, shake it and pull it back out. As long as you pull it right away you can get them back out. You cannot do that with the crane.”
Before buying the attachment, Tannahill said he received assurances, from the engineering firm that inspects Dickinson County bridges, that the new machine would drive pilings deep enough to pass inspection.
Increased safety
Besides the problems associated with getting certified crane operators, Tannahill said eliminating the crane will increase job safety.
“With the crane, we had to have a man with a harness hooked to him climb up 30 feet in the air and undo the hammer. Nobody ever got hurt, but we’ve had a couple guys slip climbing that ladder with mud on their feet going up to unhook it,” Tannahill recalled.
“One of the guys only slipped about six feet. The harness did what it’s supposed to do and pulled him up, but that’s enough of a scare,” he added. “With this new equipment there will be no more climbing to the top of the leads.”
Tannahill and Hemmy said they are looking forward to seeing the new machine in action when the crews get back to bridge building. Recently, they have been working on summer paving projects.
“I think this new pile driver will be a good benefit to the county and a real asset to the road and bridge crew,” Tannahill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.