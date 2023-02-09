During this year and next, Abilene city staff will reach out to residents to determine if lead and copper is being used in their water systems. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency passed new requirements that all lead and copper must be removed from public water systems. Utilities Supervisor Joe Hawk and Water Operator Michael Blacketer said Abilene must submit an inventory by Oct. 16, 2024 in their presentation to the Abilene City Commission study session Feb. 6. The inventory must document all uses of lead and copper in the entire water system, including on private property. When the city will begin contacting the public is undecided.
“This is not an emergency,” said Ron Marsh, city manager. “We’re not in any danger of Flint, Michigan, rehappening here in Abilene, but we want to make sure we protect the public by taking care of this. We got the two best guys that we can to do this, so we’ll work with them and support them to get it done.”
On the city’s side, city staff will have to investigate 3,268 water meters and parts attached to them. Hawk said Public Works Department’s goal is to investigate 50 per week. Public Works does not know for certain how much lead and copper are used in the system. Hawk does know the system has lead gooseneck pipes and no straight lead pipes.
City staff is working on a form to be sent to residents. Ron Marsh said staff is also working on making the form available to fill out online and provide reminders and raise awareness with citizens.
If Abilene does not submit an inventory, the EPA will fine the city for every instance of lead and copper they find in the system, Hawk said. As an example, Hawk said the EPA fined a cement plant $400,000 for noncompliance.
“The one thing I’ve learned about the water industry – I’ve been in it since 1990 – is you can’t buck the system,” Hawk said. “They got every rule, every pen stroke on their side. If we don’t do this, we’re going to pay the price.”
Hawk said Abilene’s systems have never tested above the maximum contaminant level or action level. Public Works tests every three years at the highest risk locations.
Sometime after the 2024 deadline, all lead and copper pieces will be required to be replaced, Hawk said. As of now, the federal government has not announced any funds will be available to help cities and residents pay for the removal. Hawk said the EPA’s mandate has a provision for a state revolving fund to be available after the Oct. 16, 2024 deadline.
Hawk’s and Blacketer’s presentation included a YouTube video link describing briefly how to identify what type of pipes a home has. The link is titled “How to Identify Plumbing Pipes: Plumbing Help” by ehowathomechannel. Hawk said the form sent to residents will have pictures to help them identify their pipes.
Lon Schrader, Public Works Department director, said Hawk’s and Blacketer’s presentation to the city commission was an introductory step. City staff is currently determining the best course of action to gather all the data and to sufficiently learn what they need to best answer resident’s questions about this mandate and the current process.
The EPA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers any amount of lead and copper in a child’s blood stream as unacceptable, according to their websites.
“The EPA has set the maximum contaminant level goal for lead in drinking water at zero because lead is a toxic metal that can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels,” their website reads. “Lead is persistent, and it can bioaccumulate in the body over time.”
