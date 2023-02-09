During this year and next, Abilene city staff will reach out to residents to determine if lead and copper is being used in their water systems. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency passed new requirements that all lead and copper must be removed from public water systems. Utilities Supervisor Joe Hawk and Water Operator Michael Blacketer said Abilene must submit an inventory by Oct. 16, 2024 in their presentation to the Abilene City Commission study session Feb. 6. The inventory must document all uses of lead and copper in the entire water system, including on private property. When the city will begin contacting the public is undecided.

“This is not an emergency,” said Ron Marsh, city manager. “We’re not in any danger of Flint, Michigan, rehappening here in Abilene, but we want to make sure we protect the public by taking care of this. We got the two best guys that we can to do this, so we’ll work with them and support them to get it done.” 

 

