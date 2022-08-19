911

Emily Nichols, Dickinson County Emergency Communications director, uses her laptop to show a video taken by the cell phone of a county resident who plans to do a controlled burn. If the caller grants permission, the video program lets 911 operators see what is happening at a scene by viewing video created by the caller’s cell phone. The real-time video provides situational awareness for first responders so they know what kind of scene they will be entering.

 Photo by Kathy Hageman • Dickinson County

New technological developments are giving 911 dispatch centers more tools to help responders save lives.

One of these tools allows dispatchers to see what is going on at the scene of a call, while another helps pinpoint the location of a caller even when that person has no idea where they are.

 

