Village Manor in Abilene is pleased to announce Kalicia Wilson, RN, as the new Director of Nursing (DON).
Kalicia joined Village Manor in April of 2021 after being informed, by an employee of Village Manor, that there was an open position for a Registered Nurse (RN). Kalicia gained important experience in previous positions that will help her in her role as DON. She gained her chemotherapy certification when she worked in the oncology/dialysis unit at Salina Regional Health Center. Before coming to Village Manor she worked at Salina Family Health Care Center as a Care Coordinator. In that position she helped with quality policies and procedures along with making sure patients had all they needed such as food, clothing, medication, and shelter.
Kalicia commuted from Salina to Abilene until October when her family moved to Abilene. She has a 10-year-old son, Riley, and her fiancé, Jeremy, works for Skookum in Fort Riley.
Kalicia is originally from Hutchinson, which is also where she got her start in healthcare working at Mennonite Manor, a long term care facility in South Hutchinson, as a CNA. In 2015 she completed the Licensed Practical Nurse Program, and in 2016 she received her Registered Nurse Licensure, both from Brown Mackie in Salina. In 2019 she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Fort Hays State University.
Kalicia’s passion for helping people started way before she was actively caring for people in a healthcare setting. She has watched other family members doing the same. Her father works at Larned State Hospital and her great-grandmother, Marion Hinck, was also a Director of Nursing at Hutchinson Hospital. “I have wanted to be a nurse since I was four years old,” said Kalica, “I just always wanted to help people.” Kalicia first wanted to work in OB and help deliver babies, so she was surprised to find herself working with the elderly after a few years in her nursing career, but stated, “My heart is with long term care. They have had such a good life, and I love hearing their stories. We are here to make sure the rest of their life is comfortable and enjoyable.”
In her new role as the DON at Village Manor, Kalicia is excited to lead her team of nurses, and work to improve some processes that she feels could be executed better. It was always a goal to move up the ladder in her career, and with many supportive staff members at Village Manor encouraging her to apply for the DON position, she felt it was the right time to do just that.
Andy Sutter, Executive Director of Village Manor, is looking forward to having Kalicia move into the DON position. He stated, “It is exciting to see her energy and excitement to get out and care for the residents and staff in a different role, and further her ability in long term care, and the care of the elders of Dickinson County.”
