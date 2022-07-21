Kalicia Wilson

Kalicia Wilson will be the new Director of Nursing for Village Manor starting Aug. 1.

Village Manor in Abilene is pleased to announce Kalicia Wilson, RN, as the new Director of Nursing (DON).

Kalicia joined Village Manor in April of 2021 after being informed, by an employee of Village Manor, that there was an open position for a Registered Nurse (RN). Kalicia gained important experience in previous positions that will help her in her role as DON. She gained her chemotherapy certification when she worked in the oncology/dialysis unit at Salina Regional Health Center. Before coming to Village Manor she worked at Salina Family Health Care Center as a Care Coordinator. In that position she helped with quality policies and procedures along with making sure patients had all they needed such as food, clothing, medication, and shelter.

 

