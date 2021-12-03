Eighth Judicial District Chief Judge Benjamin Sexton conducted the swearing in ceremony for new Dickinson County Clerk Jeanne Livingston at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, Dec. 1 in Sterl Hall, the temporary location of Dickinson County District Court. Livingston’s first day as county clerk was Wednesday, following the retirement Tuesday of long-time clerk Barbara Jones. Livingston was elected to the position Oct. 27 by Dickinson County Republican precinct committee men and women. Livingston has served as deputy clerk for 12 of the 15 years she has been with the county clerk’s office. Livingston said Jones did a “wonderful job” as county clerk and she looks forward to continuing to serve the public in the same manner.
New Dickinson County Clerk sworn in
