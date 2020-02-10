The Abilene School District and the City of Abilene have joined forces and resources to install Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons at the school crossing of N.W. 14th Street and N. Cedar Street.
These two organizations hope these devices will improve pedestrian safety by increasing driver awareness of the crosswalk.
It is extremely important that drivers understand that these flashing beacons are only activated by pedestrians preparing to cross 14th Street, through manually operated push buttons. Therefore, as drivers approach this intersection and the warning lights are flashing, drivers should be prepared to stop, according to a news release by the city.
Once activated, the warning lights are currently programmed to flash for 21 seconds. It is equally as important that pedestrians recognize what is a normal stopping distance for all types of vehicles and use extreme caution when entering the crosswalk.
