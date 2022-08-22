When Jeff Todd was a child, his mother used to take him to the DAV just to buy items for him to take apart and tinker with.
They’d buy old electronics and he’d take them apart, fixing them when he could and generally just learning how they worked.
“I’ve been doing that since elementary school,” Todd said. “I always wanted to take things apart and see how things worked. And I’m still like that. I always like to fix things or take things apart and try to get them going again. So yeah, a big part of my life was always fidgeting with things and messing with things.”
As an adult, Todd now owns New Century Computer Services in Abilene where he can tinker with technology for a living. He has been in business for a little more than 20 years, starting in Wichita before eventually coming to Abilene.
Todd said he was working for Boeing in Wichita on Sept. 11, 2001.
“They were letting a lot of people go and I didn’t really like working out there anyway,” he said.
Todd decided to quit and go into business for himself, perusing his dreams.
“Even at Boeing, I was still helping people with their computers,” he said. “It wasn’t the job I had out there, but there would always be people that needed help with something.”
Todd realized he would be better off doing what he loved.
It was a big decision to make, especially with money on the line when Boeing tried to entice him back to his former job.
Todd was competing against big box tech stores in Wichita such as Best Buy and others such as Circuit City that are no longer in business.
He came to Abilene after building up a large customer base in this area.
“I’m very blessed to have a town like this that has always kept me busy,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate, very lucky — that’s for sure.”
He said he enjoys working with the technology and helping people with their problems.
Over the years, the technology has changed.
“I think the big improvement is the internet speeds, you know, and being able to remotely access people’s computers and stuff is the way I do a lot of business these days, because it’s easier than someone dragging in their computer,” he said. “I can just remote in and help them that way. But technology just gets, you know, more and more complex and more and more integrated, you know, in people’s lives, through their cell phones and everything else.”
Common problems Todd finds himself dealing with for customers are malware such as browser hijackers.
“That’s never changed,” he said. “It’s getting to be where there’s more protection against it, but a lot of the stuff people get on their computers inadvertently — like they do it themselves somehow. Another big one of certain hijack links where you click on a link and it takes you to some scam page and it takes up your whole screen and tries to get you to call a phone number and stuff like that. So that’s a big one.”
While Todd sees a lot of malware-induced problems, one of the hardest things he runs into is data recovery.
It can be tome-consuming and a challenge, but it’s one he enjoys. It’s not always possible to rescue lost data, but Todd said he will “try almost anything” before he gives up and has been able to rescue a lot of people’s information that way.
“I had a guy that had this old flash drive, but the circuitry became unsoldered on the inside,” Todd said. “And so I was able to actually pull the data by breaking it open and actually resoldering the points on there and get the data back that way.”
Being able to do this for someone is extremely gratifying, he said.
“So data recovery is probably the more gratifying,” Todd said. “Because you know, you’ve got people’s pictures and all kinds of stuff on there that I don’t want to lose.”
Todd has customers of all ages, including people who are in their 90s but still interested in remaining in the technology world. He enjoys working with all of his customers.
“I like to help people understand what’s going on,” Todd said. “That’s the whole great thing about the remote utility that I use, because then I can be helping them on the phone with them. And they can see what I’m doing and we can kind of work through it together. So they’re sitting comfortably in front of their computer, I’m in front of my computer, and then I’m able to kind of guide them through it. And that’s part of the maintenance thing is just come across something they’re not sure they understand, then I can help them. And they can just say, ‘Okay, call me up and we can go through it together.’ And so it’s not always just about fixing something. And sometimes it’s about helping people understand what’s happening on their computer.”
People can get lost down a “rabbit hole” that ends with them being scammed, Todd said.
He enjoys being able to prevent scammers who often target elderly people from being able to take advantage of his customers.
“I’ve always liked helping people,” Todd said. “It’s ingrained into my life. And then to have technology and help them with technology, which is what I love — you can’t ask for a better job.”
He has kept up with changing technology via continuing education — doing research, reading up on the subject all the time and generally just working to keep his knowledge of the field current.
“If I don’t know how to do something, I’ll find out,” Todd said. “There’s just so many different parts of this kind of field, you just can’t know everything. But I always want to learn everything. So I’m constantly learning more things, constantly researching. And that’s the only way you can keep up. It’s just being immersed in it like I am — as often as I am — you’ve kind of just got to grow. Otherwise you get you get behind.”
