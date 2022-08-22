Jeff Todd

Jeff Todd sits in his office in Abilene at New Century Computer Services. He has been working in the tech business for himself for a little more than 20 years and survived competing with big box stores, some of which are no longer in business, providing tech support to his customers.

 Lydia Kautz

When Jeff Todd was a child, his mother used to take him to the DAV just to buy items for him to take apart and tinker with.

They’d buy old electronics and he’d take them apart, fixing them when he could and generally just learning how they worked.

 

