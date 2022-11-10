Herington has annexed land at the intersection of highways 77 and 56 to pave the way for a new Casey’s gas station.
Because the annexation was at the behest of the property owner a public hearing was not required and county officials did not oppose it.
“In this case, the county was very happy with what this is going to do for the county and this part of the county in general,” said Branden Dross, Herington city manager.
Herington will invest an estimated $120,000 to $150,000 in infrastructure improvements, which is why Dross said it was mandatory for the business to be in city limits.
“Herington needs to (be able to) collect sales tax,” he said.
The city will use American Rescue Plan funds to cover the improvements. However, Dross anticipates a return on investment within a few month .
“The money that we’re gonna use to (improve) the infrastructure there, we’re gonna see come back probably within six to nine months of them being open,” Dross said. “Then we’re going to do that 10- fold over the next five to 10 years.”
Dross said the expectation is for the gas station and general store to be in operation within the next 365 days.
“Normally they have about a 300-day window from when they sign the contract,” he said. “They get very aggressive. The biggest issues right now is the cost of supplies; the supply chain; finding adequate contractors to do the work, I know that they have their family of contractors to do the work.”
He said the intersection is in for improvements as well and is the first step, “In a wave of things to come.”
