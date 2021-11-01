When community members geared up to celebrate Halloween and fill their stomachs with treats, local businesses shared in the excitement by planning their own Halloween events. The two new local businesses in Abilene, the Family Dollar and Miss Emily’s Music School, held their own celebrations on the spookiest night of the year.
Family Dollar
Prepared in less than a week, Donna Brown created a Halloween event filled with friends, sweets, games, two horses, donkey and more. Brown in previous years held Halloween events at the Pizza Hut located next door to the new Family Dollar, but this year decided to move it.
Brown finds the best part of Halloween will always be the kids and she made sure to get everything that puts a smile on a kid’s face.
“I just want to thank the Abilene Police Department, the Abilene Fire Department, the Dickinson County EMS for participating,” Brown said. “I want to thank Abilene high school students that were able to come and help today and I want to thank Bonnie for allowing us to do this.”
Miss Emily’s Music School
New to the Abilene community, Emily Quiles started Miss Emily’s Music School and couldn’t wait to do her first Halloween Event. With her fogged filled music studio, she allowed visitors to come inside for treats, a photo booth and an instrument petting zoo.
The instrument petting zoo allowed visitors of all ages to jump on and test out drums, guitar and keyboard.
Quiles also decided to give treats to animals in need by donating $1 for every visitor they had on Sunday night.
“I want to thank people for giving us the opportunity to be able to give back to the animal shelter through this event, so thanking them for that awesomeness,” Quiles said.
