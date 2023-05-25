Eco Park improvement project is to replace bridge

The final Eco Park improvement project the Enterprise Recreation Commission plans on this season is the replacement of this bridge. A beaver chewed through one post and another post is sinking into the ground making the structure unsafe.

 Gail Parsons

The Enterprise Recreation Commission is working on repairs to one of the bridges in the city’s ecological park.

“The southern bridge … is starting to sink into the ground,” said Austin Anders, chair of the Recreation Commission. “Mainly because, one of the posts a beaver has literally eaten it away and the other one … is sinking into the ground.

 

