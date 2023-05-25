The Enterprise Recreation Commission is working on repairs to one of the bridges in the city’s ecological park.
“The southern bridge … is starting to sink into the ground,” said Austin Anders, chair of the Recreation Commission. “Mainly because, one of the posts a beaver has literally eaten it away and the other one … is sinking into the ground.
The commission will close the bridge for about a month, take all the old boards off and replace the posts to level it and make it safe. Before they can begin working the ground has to dry out, which means the creek has to be dammed up. Anders said Sam Varney owns the neighboring property, which the creek runs through.
“He’s been gracious enough to let us go ahead and do that,” he said.
Rod Lake, owner of Abilene Tree Care, has also agreed to pitch in by bringing in a bucket truck to lift the bridge so the volunteers can get under it.
The bridge repairs aren’t the only improvements the commission is making this year to the park, which was created by the Lions Club in 1990.
“The idea behind the park was to give a unique way for the elementary kids to be able to come out and learn about nature,” he said. “There’s not very many parks like that, definitely not in Dickinson County, much less the surrounding area.”
The commission’s goals for this year was to repaint the welcome and the park benches, which they have done. They also installed a bench, which was donated to them about two years ago.
“It finally got installed on the platform there which is the middle bridge area.” Anders said. “We also wanted to redo our prairie patch because it had not been maintained for a long time and it got overgrown with just whatever would grow in it. We did get to prairie patch all replanted. Now, we're hoping to get some rain so it'll come up.”
