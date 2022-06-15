There are now two American Legion Posts in Abilene. For a couple of months, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial American Legion Post 1969 has been meeting and planning. Currently, the legion has over 20 members. Their commander is Brian Ross.
Based on accounts from Ross, Bill Marshall, treasurer of Post 1969, and Marri Krupco, former commander of Kansas Department of the American Legion, former members of the first Abilene post, James R. Cutler American Legion Post 39, and younger veterans decided to create Post 1969 to have a different focus then Post 39.
“(Post 39’s) concentration is more on the (Legion) Riders and motorcycles. There’s nothing wrong about that, we just wanted to focus a little bit different,” Ross said.
“There are people in church that have traditional church meetings and then they have non-denominational church meetings. If they felt they needed another American Legion I’m fine with that,” said Eddie Avinger, commander of Post 39.
Originally, the veterans were speculating about an American Legion Post outside of Abilene and had spoken to Krupco, while she was still commander of the state legion, for advice. Eventually, Krupco had an “epiphany,” she said, and suggested to Ross and a few other Abilene veterans to start their own legion. Ross said he was voted to be commander due to how much time and work he invested into creating the new legion post.
“It was a better fit for them to start over and do that on their own than it was to try to (change) because some people get antsy with doing new things,” Krupco said.
The American Legion meets in the VFW Post 3279 building in the south side of the building. The VFW meets in the north side of the building.
Ross said Post 1969 wants to interact with the community on a more personal level and display “what the American Legion is about.” Ross and Marshall said a focus of Post 1969 will be to provide several types of support to veterans and their families.
“By getting ourselves known in the community, veterans can have a place to call or come to if they have issues. We support people getting to and from medical appointments in Topeka, Junction City, Wichita and places like that,” Ross said. “We also help them get their benefits they deserve, those veterans that have been away from the whole system for a while and have no idea where to start, how to get benefits that they’ve earned.”
Marshall said another goal is for the VFW and Post 1969 to participate in events and ceremonies for holidays such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The post will also be joining the VFW on their open house nights, which they host the second Monday of each month. Ross said that he invites veterans and anyone in the community to attend the open house.
Ross said Post 1969 is also willing to work with Post 39 on events and projects in the future. Avinger said Post 1969 has helped Post 39 in the recent past.
“We all seem like we can work together. We’re all veterans. We should be all… working together just like the air force, navy and the marines,” Avinger said. “It took all of them in order to finish the mission when we went on a mission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.