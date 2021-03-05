The Abilene City Commission will consider an ordinance at their 4 p.m. Monday meeting that would amend city code pertaining to heavy trucks and designating truck routes.
Construction of the new portion of Northwest Eighth Street has created the need to amend current city code. Proposed ordinance No. 21-3397 would amend city code by designating what constitutes a “heavy truck” and the streets they can travel.
The proposed ordinance states that a heavy truck is defined as a truck-trailer or semitrailer with a gross registered weight in excess of 30,000 pound can only use the following streets in the corporate city limits:
• First Street from the east city limits to Elm Street
• Buckeye Ave. from north to south city limits
• 14th Street from the east city limits to Fair Road, to only include those portions inside city limits
• North Washington from 8th Street to 14th Street, to include only those portions inside the city limits
• North Van Buren Street and South Van Buren Street
• Northwest 8th Street from Vine Street to west city limits
• Northwest 7th Street
• Northeast 21st Street
• North Brady Street from First Street to 21st Street.
The commission meeting is streamed live on the City of Abilene’s YouTube page.
