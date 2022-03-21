Jeff and Tina Wilkens have decided to open up a shop at 2323 Fair Rd. selling products made by small Kansas businesses.
It’s called Wilkens’ Acres and they hope to open their doors to customers April 2.
The project is three years in the making.
The idea for the shop started out of a desire to find a way to market their own locally-grown and processed CBD products in a brick and mortar location and grew into something much bigger.
The shop, when it opens, will not only sell their line of CBD products which include gummies, but all manner of items produced by Kansas artisans and small businesses.
Jeff Wilkens said they were still waiting on stock they had ordered to arrive, but the shop already has displays of Kansas-made quilts, hot sauce, bath products, honey, popcorn, jerky, mustard, artwork and other items.
The business will also include a coffee bar, travel snacks, and pastries from local businesses and a space where people can eat these items.
Jeff Wilkens said he felt it was important to promote small, local businesses because “we’re one of them.”
He feels it’s a way to help out others in a similar situation to their own.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to be able to pull this off,” Jeff Wilkens said. “It’s important to us. Bottom line is, we know there’s a market for Kansas products.”
“We’ve got a good location,” Tina Wilkens said.
The hope is to bring in some traffic from I-70. The building is situated almost directly across from Love’s.
“Hopefully we get the local people,” Tina Wilkens said. “We want them. We wanted the people who are traveling, too, to be able have a place to stretch their legs a little bit, get out of the car, kind of just take a breather before they get back in and head on down the road. And so I know as we’ve traveled, we look for little places like that (where) we can get a cup of coffee, just take a breather for a bit. So that’s what we wanted to provide.”
The Wilkens feel they have a very unique business with a unique feel.
“That was what we were going for — Tina was going for — a really cabin-y, homey feeling,” Jeff Wilkens said. “She didn’t want just a big, commercial building.”
According to the Wilkens, they have had to think outside the box and bring in things that suit more tastes than just their own, but they do enjoy the products they plan on selling.
“They’re all unique,” Tina Wilkens said. “Food-wise, the ones that have sent us samples — they’ve all been wonderful. And they’ve sent recipes with a lot of the stuff and that’s been good. So we’ve got recipes to hand out on how to use some of it.”
“Everything we’ve tried has been great,” Jeff Wilkens said.
The business will mostly offer wholesale products. The store can’t sell any food products that aren’t packaged in a commercial kitchen.
According to Jeff Wilkens, they may host a vendor fair or two at the business one day, but the store will not have regular vendor booths.
“As far as coming in and setting up a booth like they do at the antique stores — no, nope,” Tina Wilkens said.
This is the Wilkens’ first time owning a retail business.
Tina Wilkens has worked retail and they have both owned their own business, but they have never had a retail shop to call their own or built a building from scratch to house such a business.
It has led to some life lessons, Jeff Wilkens said.
He has done a lot of the work on the building himself.
They’re still in the process of figuring out what will sell and what will not.
“We’ve kind of started out small on our stock on a lot of things because we don’t know what’s going to sell,” Tina Wilkens said. “We’ve just done little bits of a lot of stuff until we figure out what’ going to sell out here and then go from there.”
