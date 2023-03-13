Harris, Crane stand with Salisbury

Volunteers Gavin Harris, left, and Lorenzo Crane, right, stand with Heidi Salisbury, who is picking up one of the meals March 10. The meals Salisbury picked up are over Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene’s 100,000 meal milestone for their Food for Families program.

 Ed Boice

Last week was pretty much the same for Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene’s Food for Families program. Sister Loretta Jasper, director of Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene, and volunteers prepared food into meals Monday and Thursday and gave out the meals Tuesday and Friday. 

The 147 meals the nonprofit organization served March 10 represented more than just another day, however. That Friday, the program reached the milestone of 100,000 meals handed out.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.