Last week was pretty much the same for Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene’s Food for Families program. Sister Loretta Jasper, director of Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene, and volunteers prepared food into meals Monday and Thursday and gave out the meals Tuesday and Friday.
The 147 meals the nonprofit organization served March 10 represented more than just another day, however. That Friday, the program reached the milestone of 100,000 meals handed out.
“It’s just become so much a part of my life,” Jasper said.
Jasper said the meals have multiple purposes. They serve healthy meals to those who are struggling and help her and the volunteers learn what other struggles these people are having in their lives.
“We are dealing with poverty,” Jasper said. “We are also dealing with people… and who are not on the same plane as I am (for example) in regard to management of their daily life. That’s what poverty is. It’s just the way it is. We are dealing with a lot of folks that have social challenges.”
About 10 volunteers invest their time into the program, Jasper said. Two of them are Lorenzo Crane and Gavin Harris, volunteers and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who both helped hand out meals Friday.
“It’s well organized and maintained. Sister Loretta’s got it down,” Crane said. “Things are kept clean. Things that we don’t need are taken out of the way so we can be most focused on doing this (work) that will help other people who are in need.”
The 100,000 meals does not include the food taken from the three community boxes in Abilene and the Monday community meal, Jasper said. The meals are made possible by donations from community members.
The program first started in March 2020. While the first couple of meals were in-person, the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns ended that. Stubborn to keep the program running, Jasper decided to transition the program to provide curbside pick-up and deliver meals. During the COVID shutdown, Jasper said they were preparing around 150 meals a day, six days a week. While the program only provides meals two days now, the program runs on that system to this day.
The meals are open to anyone in Dickinson County. To sign up for the program, visit Neighbor to Neighbor at 803 N Cedar St. Abilene or call 785-200-6750.
