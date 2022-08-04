In March 2020, COVID-19 had officially landed in the U.S., and states and cities issued a mandatory quarantine amidst all the panic and unrest. This left many families struggling to keep a job or find a job as businesses were shutting down due to the pandemic. Even if someone was deemed an ‘essential’ worker, many people still found themselves forced to quarantine and stay at home.
All of this left the community unsettled. How were people going to feed and support their families? How were they going to battle through hard times without any clear direction? Enter the Neighbor To Neighbor program. Located on Eighth street, the foundation was started in 2017, and during the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic the foundation provided relief in Abilene
“We intend to focus upon meeting needs of women with or without children there is no social economic limit, meeting needs that are not being met for women in Abilene and Dickinson County,” said Sister Loretta Jasper.
Jasper co-founded the Neighbor To Neighbor foundation to help women in need. Many single mothers in the world are struggling and could require some help. Neighbor To Neighbor plans to provide as much support as they can to any type of women who feel they need it.
“We are a drop-in center, we do not house people, we do a fair amount of redirecting their concerns, if a person of the household is not able to cover their rent or utilities or if they are short on food, we provide that,” Jasper said.
Neighbor To Neighbor was an unsung hero while the pandemic was at its highest.
“Before the pandemic, we had a fair amount of programs going on,” Jasper said. “Which involved moms and kids coming in together, we have two playrooms upstairs that we had not been able to use due to the threat of COVID, so we had not done that yet and our biggest focus during 2020 was providing meals for people, and we provided them curbside. As of today on the curbside, we have probably delivered 89,000 meals since the shutdown in addition to the fact that we have two cupboards out on the porch that people can help themselves to and we have people knock on our doors that need meals. That became the dominant focus during the peak of the pandemic, since that time, what used to be prepare and serve meals every day is now preparing meals twice a week for three days at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.